Check out this 33-acre estate with a 7-bed principle house, stables, indoor and outdoor arenas, pool and more





Fox Feather Farm is situated just outside the village of Oldwick in Tewksbury Township in the USA. It is just an hour from New York City.

Equestrian events such as Central Park Horse Shows, Lake Placid Horse Shows and Hudson Valley Horse Shows could be your new targets, if you decide to opt for a move across the pond.

Fox Feather Farm is on the market with Turpin Realtors for $2.595m. Let’s take a look around…

This estate covers some 33 acres. Equestrian facilities include a restored historic bank barn with eight stables, a tack/feed room and wash bay, plus indoor and outdoor arenas and over 21 acres of fenced paddocks and hayfields.

The property includes a custom-built seven-bedroom principle home, a two-bedroom rental cottage, garage parking for seven vehicles and a heated greenhouse. There is also a heated pool with spa, fish pond and a fruit orchard.

The main house is set at the end of a curving drive accessed from a private road. Highlights of the interior include high ceilings, exposed wood beams, five fireplaces and wood floors.

There is a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a natural gas-fired AGA, maple cabinetry, and a butler’s pantry.

The first floor’s primary suite includes a fireside bedroom, study, two walk-in wardrobes, laundry room and marble bath featuring a sauna, steam shower, jetted bathtub and outdoor pool access.

A second bedroom suite on this level features a bath with wheelchair access. Additional private spaces include three en-suite bedrooms, two further bedrooms sharing a family bathroom, plus an additional suite with a private entrance, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

There is also a billiards room, recreation room, another full bathroom serving pool guests and a laundry room.

