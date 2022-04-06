Are you ready for the FEI World Cup Final? Find out what’s happening when…





The FEI World Cup Final gets underway in Leipzig in Germany tomorrow (Thursday 7 April), concluding on Sunday 10 April, where some of the world’s greatest dressage and showjumping riders, plus drivers and vaulters, will battle it out for World Cup glory. So, to help you keep track of what is happening when, here is the full FEI World Cup Final timetable.

All times shown are correct to British Summer Time.

Dressage World Cup Final timetable

Thursday 7 April at 5.30pm: Grand prix

Saturday 9 April at 6.10pm: Grand prix freestyle (dressage to music)

Showjumping World Cup Final timetable

Thursday 7 April at 1.35pm: Round one – speed competition

Friday 8 April at 1pm: Round two – competition with a jump-off

Sunday 10 April at 1.45pm: Third and final round – competition over two rounds not against the clock with jump-off in case of point equality.

The FEI World Cup Final will also include the disciplines of driving and vaulting, with their respective finals taking place alongside the dressage and showjumping. Here is the FEI World Cup Final timetable for driving and vaulting…

Driving World Cup Final timetable

Friday 8 April at 10.30pm: Four-in-hand time obstacle competition

Sunday 10 April at 11.40pm: Four-in-hand time obstacle competition with two rounds

Vaulting World Cup Final timetable

Friday 8 April at 6.10pm: Women’s first round

Friday 8 April at 6.25pm: Men’s first round

Friday 8 April at 7pm: Pas de deux first round

Saturday 9 April at 12.50pm: Women’s second round

Saturday 9 April at 1.20pm: Men’s second round

Saturday 9 April at 1.45pm: Pas de deux second round

