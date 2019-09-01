Walk the 2019 European Eventing Championships showjumping course

Fifty-four horses come forward to the final showjumping phase of the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships in Luhmühlen (28 August-1 September). Four horses were withdrawn after the cross-country and one was withdrawn from the holding box at the final horse inspection this morning.

The showjumping course at a maximum height of 1.25m consists of 12 fences and 15 jumping efforts over a length of 525. The time to beat is 84 seconds and riders need to keep up a pace of 375 per minute. For each second over the time allowed, combinations will be penalised .4 of a penalty.

The morning session of jumping starts at 11.15am (10.15am BST), with the final top 25 combinations jumping this afternoon, starting at 1.55pm (12.55pm BST). Tina Cook will jump in the morning session for the British team, with Pippa Funnell, Kitty King, Piggy French and Oliver Townend jumping this afternoon.

Let’s take a walk around the course horses and riders face…

Fence one

Fence two

Fence three — this is on a six or seven stride distance from fence two



Fence four AB — this double is built on a moving one-stride distance going away from the collecting ring entrance



Fence five

Fence six

Fence seven AB — this double is built on a moving one stride distance



Fence eight

Fence nine

Fence 10ab — this double is built on a forward five-stride distance from fence nine and this double is built on a two-stride distance



Fence 11

Fence 12

