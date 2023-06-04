



Elmswell Park Stud is close to the village of Elmswell in central Suffolk, 20 miles from Newmarket, the home of the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

Elmswell Park Stud lies 1.7 miles west of Elmswell and only a mile from the closest A14 trunk road junction between Ipswich and Cambridge. The railway station in the village provides regular services to Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Cambridge, among other towns, to the west and to Ipswich to the east terminating at London Liverpool Street Station. Norwich and Stansted Airports are within 46 miles and 56 miles respectively.

Local equestrian facilities include the Peter O’Sullevan Arena in Newmarket (30 minutes), Suffolk Equestrian Centre (15 minutes), Kings Meadow (20 minutes) and Topthorn Arena (25 minutes).

Clements Equine will be on hand eight miles away for any veterinary needs and if you enjoy hunting, head out with the Suffolk.

Elmswell Park Stud is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £5.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at Elmswell Park are high quality and very well presented. They include a range of buildings equipped for the effective operation of the stud, together with a number of paddocks. Although very well suited to their current use, the buildings may also have a number of alternative uses (as commercial storage for example), subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permission.

The facilities include a stud office with toilet and small kitchenette, a workshop, a two-bay open-fronted barn and a former stallion unit with four boxes.

There is also a four-bay dutch barn with lean-to and a hard-core floor, six further block-built stables, a brick and flint barn under a slate roof housing three boxes, together with a veterinary and covering area.

In addition, there is a veterinary/rest room, a block-built barn with 10 indoor boxes with rubber flooring and drinkers, an internal veterinary room, washing/toilet facilities and a horse weigh bridge.

There are four larger indoor turnout boxes with a sand and fibre surface, a timber portal framed barn with block and weather boarded 17 internal American-style stables with rubber floors within. There is also a covered horsewalker and a loading ramp.

Lot one covers about 110 acres in total, of which about 81 acres are laid out to paddocks of varying sizes (each with its own water supply) and about 14 acres are woodland. The residential and equestrian buildings together with their gardens and grounds make up the balance of about 15 acres.

The land is a combination of grade two and three with the slightly better quality land sitting across the eastern side of the holding. The land has been well maintained and grows good grass crops. We understand that the land is not subject to any grant or support schemes such as Countryside Stewardship, which provides flexibly for a new owner to manage the landscape as they wish.

Part of Norton Wood (about 11 acres) falls within the property boundary to the north and is classified as Ancient Woodland.

The impressive house at the centre of the farm, formally known as Elmswell New Hall, is an attractive Georgian, Grade II-listed property of gault brick and flint walls under a hipped slate roof.

Accommodation includes six nicely proportioned bedrooms – one of which has a large dressing room and two of which have en-suite bathrooms – together with a well laid out ground floor including a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, study, spacious kitchen-cum-snug and extensive utility space and toilet. A cellar sits underneath the property.

The house is set within a well maintained garden of lawns and mature trees with a gated, sweeping drive culminating in a turning circle in front of the house. A tennis court and croquet lawn sit within the garden as well as a flint barn incorporating a garage, kennels and general storage space.

Chestnut Tree Cottage, which is included in lot one, is a three/four-bedroom detached property. As well as a kitchen, sitting room and dining room, it has an en-suite bathroom to one of the bedrooms and a small outbuilding. One of the bedrooms has been split into two, but could be reverted back.

Copse Cottage, also included in lot one, is a newly built, large three-bedroom home. Accommodation includes a kitchen with utility and downstairs toilet, dining room and sitting room together with a family bathroom upstairs and en-suite bathroom to the principal bedroom.

Lot two incorporates Clay Cottage, which sits in the corner of its own paddock extending to about 10.8 acres. It offers similar accommodation to Copse Cottage with three double bedrooms, with one an en-suite bathroom, plus a family bathroom and substantial first floor accommodation, with the addition of a timber-framed stable block of five loose boxes. Gated access is available directly from the public road onto a large tarmac driveway and turning area in front of the house and stables. Clay Cottage is currently occupied but will vacated before exchange of contracts.

