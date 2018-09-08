Dreaming of a dressage partner to help you achieve that illusive 10?

If want to impress the judges, take a look at this selection of dressage horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super-talented’

Height: 17.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This handsome gelding by Laudablis is very talented. He has qualified for the regional finals at elementary level, consistently scoring over 70%. He is working at medium/advanced medium level at home. He has great further potential. He is a dream to handle in all ways.”

2. ‘Super-smart’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This four-year-old is super-smart with a fantastic hind leg. He will make a brilliant competition horse. He is good to do and is all clipped, and lightly broken to walk, trot and hack. He has been taken slowly.”

3. ‘Fantastic attitude’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Hugo is an exceptionally handsome KWPN schooling at novice level. He is highly intelligent and easily trainable with a fantastic attitude to work. He has three amazing paces, a walk to and canter to die for and a powerhouse trot. Hugo’s breeding speaks for itself with famous stallions such as Di Nero, Ferro and Sir Sinclair to name a few. This horse is offered for sale ideally to a competitive home, he is so talented and loved here we feel he will excel in a competition home. Hugo has had an all-round, slow and thorough education up to this point. He jumps showjumping and cross-country fences and hacks out in open fields and on roads. He is a forward, intelligent horse and needs a rider suited to that. He has been lightly competed in BD (British Dressage) and unaffiliated competitions and is always in the ribbons. Hugo’s training up to this point has focussed on all-round training — he has not been drilled at shows. His future trainability should reflect this, making him a valuable addition to any competition yard. He is a horse of a lifetime and we are heartbroken to be parting with him. Now seriously for sale as rider relocating to USA.”

4. ‘Attractive prospect’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This Oldenburg mare with Sandro Hit bloodlines is working at elementary level towards medium. She has three good paces and is good to do in every way. She will pop a jump and has only been very lightly competed due to rider illness. She has great potential and is good to box, shoe, clip and handle.”

5. ‘High class’

Height: 165cm

Gender: mare

Age: 12

Selling points: “Bzdura is a Polish warmblood by Pro Savage x Marcus. She is in high quality training based on classical dressage principles. She competes two-four times a year in prix st georges/Inter 1. Right now, she is in preparation for Inter 2 and gran prix (passage and piaffe in progress). She is an eye-catching, very intelligent and sensitive horse with three very good paces. She is very precise in everything she does and is mannerly to ride and transport. She is also a good jumper.”

