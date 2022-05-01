Check out this 5-bed home, with 5 stables, floodlit arena, paddocks and annexe





Court Farm Stables is located in the village of Newtown in Hampshire. Nearby Newbury town is just two-and-a-half miles away, making this property well-placed for commuters, with trains from Newbury to London Paddington in around 50 minutes. The A34 also provides fast access north and south to the M4, A303 and M3 motorways.

Local equestrian centres include Boomerang Stables (25 minutes), Wellington Riding (35 minutes), Cherwell Competition Centre (40 minutes), and Berkshire College of Agriculture (45 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Vine & Craven or Kimblewick, and if you require a vet, the experts at Donnington Grove Veterinary Group are four miles down the road.

Court Farm Stables is on the market with Keller Williams for £2m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at this property include five stables, a double tack/feed room and a 25x45m floodlit arena with a rubber mix surface, which is in good condition.

Fenced grazing paddocks with water lie to the rear of the property, behind the arena. There is hacking directly from the house onto nearby Newtown Common. There is plenty of scope to add more stables, subject to planning permission. The land extends to approximately 7.5 acres in total, including a small area of woodland beyond the paddocks.

The property is approached via a shared driveway and entered via a five-bar gate to a lawned front garden and gravelled parking area. There is a large, multi-car garage next to the house, which could be converted into further accommodation, subject to planning.

On the ground floor of the home, a sitting room is accessed from the entrance hall, complete with log burning stove and original beams. A second reception room is used as a home office by the current owners, but could also be opened into the sitting room to make a larger living area.

There is an orangery on the back of the house, which is currently used as a formal dining room with oak beams and full length windows.

There is a large country kitchen with room to eat that has dual aspect windows, double doors to the front garden, an AGA, island unit and wooden worktops. A separate pantry, utility and boot room are all accessed from the kitchen, with access to the courtyard and stables from the boot room.

The first floor provides five good-sized double bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room, and the additional feature of a Juliette balcony that overlooks the courtyard with views to the stables. Two family bathrooms service the other four bedrooms.

Behind the house, a gravelled courtyard is flanked by the guest cottage and stables to your left, and a large tithe barn to the rear. This barn has full planning permission to convert into a four-bedroom character property. The cottage provides two double bedrooms, a large reception room with log burner, kitchen diner, bathroom and WC.

