Fancy giving combined training a go? Here’s what you need to know…

Love both dressage and jumping? Find out why the British Dressage (BD) combined training series could be perfect for you

For any riders keen to make the most of their love for both dressage and jumping, The Ideal Saddles combined training series allows you to combine dressage from prelim to elementary level with jumping up to 1m — a great challenge to aim for this winter.

How does the BD combined training series work?

There are 19 qualifiers taking place across the country from Cornwall to Aberdeenshire as part of the 2019/20 series, with the last one of these taking place in late February. Each qualifying show will feature six classes, and competitors who finish in the top two in any class at any qualifier will qualify for the 2020 Ideal Saddles Combined Training Championship at Field House Equestrian Centre on 15 March. Find the dates and schedules for the upcoming qualifiers here.

What levels are available?

Riders have the choice of two showjumping heights at each dressage level. To compete at prelim and novice, combinations must not have previously competed at medium level or above, whereas any combination can compete in the elementary sections, regardless of their previous competition record.

The classes on offer at each qualifier are as follows:

1. Prelim 2 — 70cm

2. Prelim 18 — 80cm

3. Novice 24 — 90cm

4. Novice 32 — 1m

5. Elementary 42 — 90cm

6. Elementary 50 — 1m

Do I need to be a member of BD?

Yes, but combinations can take part in the 2019/20 combined training qualifiers with just an Associate membership and horse registration, and compete on a class ticket (one ticket per class). However, if you qualify and wish to compete at the championship, your membership must then be upgraded to a minimum of a Club membership and club horse registration. Find out more about BD’s membership options and costs here.

