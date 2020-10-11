A perfect family idyll: Five-bedroom country house with stables and five acres for £1.95m

Collins Farm is a five-bedroom, detached country house complete with equestrian facilities in Upper Basildon, Berkshire. The family home is set within pretty gardens and overlooking its own land extending to just under five acres.

The equestrian facilities include a yard with four stables – one is currently used as a feedstore and could also be used as a foaling box – plus a secure tackroom, haystore and a horsebox parking area. In addition, there is a workshop, two storerooms and a three-car detached garage. The post-and-rail paddocks include a field shelter, plus an electric-fenced chicken area and a duck pond.

The set-up boasts an extensive range of outbuildings, which could offer further accommodation or an annexe if required. The property is on the market with estate agent Dudley Singleton & Daughter with a price tag of £1.95m.

For equestrian enthusiasts, Collins Farm is within walking distance of Blandys Farm Livery Yard and there are many bridlepaths surrounding the village. There is also a riding school at Cullinghood Equestrian Centre, which is a short drive away.

Electric gates lead to a gravelled drive, flanked by well-maintained lawns. French doors in the kitchen/dining area step out into the walled garden, which is a “delightfully” secluded spot to enjoy and take time away from the horses, while the octagonal garden room also overlooks the lawns.

The kitchen is the heart of the home and includes bespoke craftsman-made, oak-panelled units and granite surfaces. The dining room is a perfect area for entertaining friends or family with large antique pine doors. There is an open log fire in the drawing room, ideal for cosy afternoons on the sofa, while there is also a wood-burning stove in the dining area.

A handy utility room offers space for any muddy boots or wet riding gear and includes a ceramic sink, plumbing for a washing machine and doors to an airing cupboard.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.