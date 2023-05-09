Buy a 54-acre estate complete with 3 arenas, 12 stables and a pet kangaroo





A magnificent 54-acre equestrian estate in South Carolina in the USA has hit the market for a staggering $22m — or £17.6m — making it the most expensive residential listing in the state.

The Circle Creek Estate near Greenville in South Caroline is truly the home of a lifetime, combining a luxury house with superb equestrian facilities and other amenities such as a vineyard, a pool and more.

The estate is a short drive to downtown Greenville and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Greenville is known for its farm-to-table restaurant scene, proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains and a 32-acre park that runs through downtown. It was also recently named one of Conde Nast’s best small cities.

The property is being offered for sale by the agents at Christie’s International Real Estate so you will need to get in touch with them if you fancy calling this your own home.

Shall we take a look around?

This awe-inspiring home is set on 54 acres of land against the foothills of South Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The grounds include rolling pastures, extensively landscaped and hard-scaped areas, two ponds, a vineyard and an orchard. A non-denominational chapel, which has been primarily used for hosting family gatherings, is also located on the property.

Plus, the site comes with its own resident pet Kangaroo named Irwin!

There is an American barn comprising 12 luxurious stables.

The boxes have been designed by the renowned manufacturer Lucas Equine. Ideal for the competitive rider, the estate is also just 45 minutes away from Tryon International Equestrian Center.

There are three arenas in total, one for warming up, one for dressage and another for jumping. The covered arena is irrigated and features a mirrored wall and an adjacent storage area.

The horsey set-up was inspired by old world Europe and it really is an equestrian paradise.

Circle Creek was built in 2013 to resemble an English estate. The home features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four powder rooms.

The home’s interior is inspired by the English manors of the Cotswolds. The kitchen boasts a coffered ceiling and vent hood made from Longleaf pine beams, stone countertops, along with a custom Lacanche range and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The home’s lower level evokes the feeling of an old world European pub, featuring reclaimed wooden beams from barns across Kentucky, leather furniture and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Spend lazy evenings in the custom-made cinema room…

…or get in the best shape of your life from the comfort of your own home.

The estate is being sold completely turnkey, with all furniture, artwork and equipment included in the sale.

Other key features include a pool, outdoor kitchen, network-controlled lighting and security systems and an elevator.

