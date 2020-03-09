What will the weather be like for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival?

Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Cheltenham Festival (10-13 March) might not be quite as important for us as it is for the trainers and jockeys responsible for trying to get their horses to pass the finish line first, but as you’ll be spending most of your time in the great outdoors, soaking up the amazing Festival atmosphere, knowing whether it’s going to rain or shine is necessary (and to know how many layers to put on too). So here’s a summary of what you can expect…
Tuesday 10 March — Champion day
11am
Weather: thick cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 13°C
Chance of rain: 18%
Wind speed: 18mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 14°C
Chance of rain: 10%
Wind speed: 18mph
4pm
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 13°C
Chance of rain: 8%
Wind speed: 17mph
Wednesday 11 March: Ladies’ day
11am
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 15mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 5%
Wind speed: 16mph
4pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 6%
Wind speed: 15mph
Thursday 12 March: St. Patrick’s Thursday
11am
Weather: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 8°C
Chance of rain: 16%
Wind speed: 17mph
1pm
Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 15%
Wind speed: 17mph
4pm
Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 15%
Wind speed: 17mph
Friday 13 March: Gold Cup day
11am
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 5%
Wind speed: 12mph
1pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 10°C
Chance of rain: 7%
Wind speed: 12mph
4pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 7%
Wind speed: 10mph
Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.
Don’t miss our Cheltenham Festival preview in 5 March issue, and read our full report from the big meeting in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 March.
