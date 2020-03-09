What will the weather be like for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival?

Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Cheltenham Festival (10-13 March) might not be quite as important for us as it is for the trainers and jockeys responsible for trying to get their horses to pass the finish line first, but as you’ll be spending most of your time in the great outdoors, soaking up the amazing Festival atmosphere, knowing whether it’s going to rain or shine is necessary (and to know how many layers to put on too). So here’s a summary of what you can expect…

Tuesday 10 March — Champion day

11am

Weather: thick cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 13°C

Chance of rain: 18%

Wind speed: 18mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 14°C

Chance of rain: 10%

Wind speed: 18mph

4pm

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 13°C

Chance of rain: 8%

Wind speed: 17mph

Wednesday 11 March: Ladies’ day

11am

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 4%

Wind speed: 15mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Wind speed: 16mph

4pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 6%

Wind speed: 15mph



Thursday 12 March: St. Patrick’s Thursday

11am

Weather: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 8°C

Chance of rain: 16%

Wind speed: 17mph

1pm

Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 15%

Wind speed: 17mph

4pm

Weather: light rain showers and a moderate breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 15%

Wind speed: 17mph

Friday 13 March: Gold Cup day

11am

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Wind speed: 12mph

1pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 7%

Wind speed: 12mph

4pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 7%

Wind speed: 10mph



Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.

