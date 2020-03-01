Look where they are now — some of our favourite past Cheltenham Festival winners in pictures

With Cheltenham Festival just around the corner (10-13 March), we take a look at some of our old favourites and check out what the National Hunt heroes are up to now.

Annie Power

The 15-time winner was triumphant in the 2016 Champion Hurdle, beating My Tent Or Yours by 4½ lengths. The 12-year-old chesnut mare, who was trained by Willie Mullins, gave birth to a Galileo foal in February 2019 at Ireland’s Coolmore Stud.

Bobs Worth

Charlie and Tracy Vigors, who run Hillwood Stud in Wiltshire, took on former National Hunt star Bobs Worth following his retirement from racing in 2016. The 15-year-old, who was trained by Nicky Henderson, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2013, and now enjoys hacking and hunting.

Sire De Grugy

The former Gary Moore-trained 14-year-old stormed to victory in the 2014 Champion Chase, under Jamie Moore. Having been retired from the racecourse in 2017, the chestnut son of My Risk is living an enjoyable quieter life at Gary’s West Sussex yard and is hacked out by Jamie’s wife, Lucie.

Cue Card

The popular chaser won 16 times under Rules before being retired in 2018. The former Colin Tizzard-trained gelding won the Champion Bumper at the Festival in 2010, before going on to claim the Ryanair Chase in 2013, partnered by the trainer’s son, Joe Tizzard. The son of King’s Theatre is now putting his best foot forward in the show ring under top showing rider Katie Jerram.

Coneygree

The 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup victor was only retired in 2019 but is already showing his flair in the show ring and has adapted quickly to a life outside of racing. Formerly trained by Mark Bradstock, the 13-year-old gelding has remained with the Bradstock family and has been re-trained by Mark’s wife, Sara. The gelding won Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) showing classes last year and Sara’s ambition for 2020 is to qualify Coneygree for the RoR Tattersalls Show Series Final at Hickstead.

Looks Like Trouble

It was 20 years ago that Richard Johnson steered the now 28-year-old Looks Like Trouble to success in the 2000 Cheltenham Gold Cup, when he was trained by Richard’s father-in-law Noel Chance. The champion jockey has fond memories of the gelding and the son of Zaffaran now lives at home with him, where he is a firm favourite with Richard’s young children.

