‘He’s a Trojan of a horse’: Badminton contender bids to join elite CCI5* group





US rider Boyd Martin is poised to seal the full CCI5* set with a completion this week at Mars Badminton Horse Trials. He kicked off his bid in fine style, scoring 29 in the dressage on his long-term partner Tsetserleg TSF, whom he describes as “an unusual horse”.

“When he came to me he’d been through a couple of other riders and to be honest I didn’t think much of him,” said Boyd of this Tokyo Olympic ride. “He’s pretty plain at home, just a bit normal.

“But then I took him to one intermediate and I couldn’t believe how much he changed. He just grew and has a great gallop and speed. All of a sudden I took him a lot more seriously.

“He’s just such a tough horse – he’s never been lame and this is his seventh five-star start, he’s a Trojan of a horse and a good guy too,” Boyd added of the 17-year-old by Windfall 2. “He’s nice to be around, easy to ride and a laid-back character. Some of the hot, crazy ones you have to nurture through the event, but with Tsetserleg you can push him along and go for it.”

Boyd Martin goes for the full CCI5* set

If successful in completing Badminton, Boyd Martin will become only the second event rider to complete all seven five-stars around the world, joining Tim Price. Boyd, who grew up in Australia, admits that ticking off Adelaide early on was a help.

“I did Adelaide when I was 19 years old and there was still steeplechase – sounds like I’m an old man!” said the 44-year-old. “But I love the five-stars, it’s what drives me along and keeps me motivated. Doing the WEGS and the Olympics and the five-stars means I can hold my head high, but it’s not just about completing for me – it’s great but I want to be winning.”

Tsetserleg has had a significant journey to get here. He joined Boyd’s other top campaigners at Kentucky CCI5*, where he wasn’t competing, two weeks ago, and flew to the UK from Indianapolis a week ago.

“He stayed with my good friend Kevin McNab and he kept ticking him over,” Boyd said. “My groom Steph came over and looked after him. I rode in a show in America on Saturday and flew over and started doing a bit of dressage on Sunday.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

