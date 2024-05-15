



We’re not ready to say goodbye to last week’s epic five-star action yet, so let’s take a look at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials special prizes winners for 2024.

From the best under-25 to the groom of the winning horse and the Glentrool Trophy for the biggest climb after dressage, it’s always fun to find out who took home all the awards.

Badminton Horse Trials special prizes 2024

The Challenge Badminton Horse Trials Trophy, to the winning owners: Chris and Michelle Mann and Caroline Powell

Winning horse Greenacres Special Cavalier is an 11-year-old by Cavalier Royale, out of a Touchdown mare.

“I’m so privileged to ride such a good horse,” she said. “She doesn’t really realise how good she is, but she’ll soon know, won’t she?”

Mars Equestrian Yeti Cool Box and Lemieux rug, to the winning rider: Caroline Powell

“It never entered my mind that we would win it – you get to an age where you start slowing down a little bit and you think this is my last time,” said Caroline, 51, after her victory.

Embryo transfer or ovum pick up session, to the highest-placed British-bred or domiciled mare, courtesy of Tomlinson Equine: Greenacres Special Cavalier

Prize to breeder of the winner: Michael Callery

Mark Holliday Memorial Trophy and Mars Equestrian and Spillers prize of £1,000 to the groom of winner: Tristan Hudson

Our photographer snapped Tristan accompanying Caroline’s other ride at Badminton, CBI Aldo, on a bicycle.

Replica of the trophy, to the top three riders and the winning owner: Chris and Michelle Mann, Caroline Powell, Lucy Latta, Alex Bragg

Butler Challenge Bowl, with replica, to the highest-placed British rider: Alex Bragg

Cotswold Life Trophy, to the best British rider who is not entitled to wear the adult Union Jack Badge and whose permanent address is in the county of Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire or Somerset: Alex Bragg

Alex Bragg and Quindiva finished third. Alex said: “It’s more than special, we’re going to be living off this for forever,” he said. “Her owners, the Roe family, have probably owned event horses for 30 years and they are really invested in our yard. There’s always trials and tribulations along the way, but we’ve really stuck together and they’ve earned it. We’re going to be celebrating a lot tonight.”

Frank Weldon Memorial Trophy, to the rider of the youngest British owned and ridden horse in top 12: Alex Bragg for Quindiva

Stud Voucher £500, to the owner of the highest-placed British-owned mare: Alex Bragg and The Roe Family for Quindiva

Laurence Rook Trophy, to the best British rider who has not previously completed Badminton: Emily King

Emily King, daughter of two-time winner Mary, had retired or been eliminated at Badminton four times before this week, so it was a big moment when she took fourth on Valmy Biats.

On cross-country day, she said: “I’m not going to lie, I was thinking about it coming up to that last rolltop – I was like, ‘You’re nearly there, don’t mess up.’ I let him gallop in between but I wanted to set him up at the fences. I’ve got to this point before and been a bit free and brave. Just giving him that extra lifeline helped his balance and he so wants to jump well and do a good job.”

Worshipful Company of Saddlers saddle, to the rider with the best score who is under 25 on 1 January 2025 and who has not previously won a Company saddle in the calendar year: Georgia Bartlett

Georgia Bartlett, 23, and Spano De Nazca have come up the levels together, winning double team silver at junior level. Their first Badminton last year didn’t quite work out when the diminutive Spano De Nazca tired on the heavy ground and Georgia pulled up, but they came back and succeeded this time. They finished 28th with a jumping clear across country.

Glentrool Trophy, to the pair who have made greatest improvement on their dressage placing: Wills Oakden and Arklow Puissance

Wills moved up from 61st after dressage to finish 12th, a rise of 49 places. He added 12.4 time-faults and one showjump down to his dressage score of 39.4.

Silver Jubilee Plate, to the rider of the highest-placed horse who is owned by the rider alone, or in conjunction with immediate family: Lauren Innes for Global Fision M

Lauren, who is a full-time accountant, finished 23rd. Lauren spoke to H&H about how she’s made a breakthrough with Global Fision M’s dressage during the week at Badminton.

The William Miflin Memorial Trophy, to the rider of the horse with no cross-country jumping penalties and closest to optimum time: Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint

Badminton first-timer Lucy finished just one second over the optimum time.

“He doesn’t pull and is as brave as a lion and will keep galloping,” said Lucy. “He doesn’t have straight line speed but I don’t need to waste time setting him up.”

Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain prize to the owner of best horse sired by a SHB(GB) graded stallion or premium stallion, provided it is in the top 12: Leslie Crampton for RCA Patron Saint

The British Horse Foundation £1000, the breeder of the highest-placed British bred horse, provided it finished in the top 20: Richard Ames for RCA Patron Saint

RCA Patron Saint is by Grafenstolz, as is last year’s winner, Lordships Graffalo.

Treehouse Sporting Colours grooms’ award to Pippa Funnell’s grooms Emily Gibson and Lily Wilson, who looked after MCS Maverick

“These two girls having been with me for over six years are out and out stars,” said Pippa. “Their care, love, dedication to my horses is quite outstanding.

“They have become very special to me. How they cope with me I really don’t know. My way with how I deal with the horses must be so challenging for them. I’m often having to change my mind on things due to the way the horses are feeling, thinking and reacting to situations. This weekend was one of the most challenging examples of that.

“As riders we get so wrapped up in our own feeling of nerves and anxiety that we loose focus on what our poor grooms must go through, particularly on cross-country day, watching their beloved steeds tackle the demands of the course, just praying above all else that they come back safe and happy. They really are the unsung heroes and they deserve every bit of recognition they get and more.”

Farriers’ Prize, of a plaque to the owner and farrier of the best shod horse:

1st – Sammi Birch’s ride Finduss PFB, shod by Greig Elliott

2nd – Max Warburton’s ride Monbeg Exclusive, shod by Lyle Evans

3rd – Emily King’s ride Valmy Biats, shod by Nick O’Sullivan

David Beaufort Memorial Trophy, to the person who has contributed to the running of the horse trials over many years: Harry Verney

Armada Dishes to William Fox-Pitt and Ros Canter

Armada Dishes are awarded to riders who complete Badminton five times and are always given the year after their fifth completion. William, who completed his 25th Badminton in 2023, also completed this year (pictured above on Grafennacht), so bows out on 26 finishes. This was Ros’s first Armada Dish as she completed her fifth Badminton when she won the event last year; in fact, she achieved her fifth and sixth completions in 2023 as she finished on two horses, so has started her tally towards her second Armada Dish.

Badminton Horse Trials special prizes gallery pictures by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

