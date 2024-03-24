



If you fancy running to the hills and settling down in a property blessed with incredible views, look no further than this place, which comes complete with almost everything horses and humans could wish for.

Nestled in the Upper Bavarian Alpine foothills, this country estate perched on a hill offers panoramic views of snow-capped mountain peaks and is around 50 kilometres south of Munich, in Germany.

This property is on the market with Christy’s International Real Estate and the price is available on request. Let’s take a look around…

The 91.4 hectare (225.85 acres) estate is in a secluded location and offers absolute privacy.

The equestrian facilities include an indoor riding arena, horsewalker, outdoor arena, jumping arena and extensive stables.

The estate was first mentioned in documents in the 15th Century. The main house is alpine-inspired and extends to approximately 1,398m².

There is also an indoor swimming pool with spa area and views of the mountains. There are additional rooms, a professional catering kitchen and office space available in a separate building.

The estate also includes a currently leased hut on the nearby Blomberg mountain, plus a helicopter landing option.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.