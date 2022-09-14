



David Evans returns as Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course designer for a fifth year in 2022.

This year’s course features a new water complex at the top of the hill (fence 16: The Jockey Club Log and Splash), which follows a long gallop up from the water splash and Bentley Angled Brush at fence 15.

Blenheim Horse Trials has two cross-country courses – the longer CCI4*-L course, pictured below, and the short-format CCI4*-S course for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

The 2022 CCI4*-L course is 6,055m with an optimum time of 10 minutes 37 seconds.

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery



Fence 1: Pol Roger Flower Bed



Fence 2: Club Cadet Picnic Tables



Fence 3: This Esme Parallel Rails

Fence 4abc: Brookfield Equestrian Combination Corner



Alternative bc option



Fence 5: Stirr-ups Flyer



Fence 6: Blenheim Arena Oxer



Fence 7 & 8: NFU Mutual Angled Hedges



Fence 9: NAF Trakehner



Fence 10abc: Boodles Jewellery Chests



Alternative bc option





Fence 11: Ayr Equestrian Brush Stumps



Fence 12abc: Equilatte Rails





Fence 13: INDIBA Roll top



Fence 14ab: Bentley Brushes





Fence 15: Bentley Angled Brush



Fence 16abcd: The Jockey Club Log and Splash





Fence 17: Aintree Canal Turn



Fence 18abcde: AW Jenkinson Lumber Yard (there are alternatives at this combination and not all letters were in place when H&H walked the course – this page will be updated later in the week)





Fence 19: Dukes Table



Fence 20abc: Blenheim Birds Nest Combination





Fence 21: Leap of Faith



Fence 22: Target Feeds Flower Table



Fence 23ab: Townfields Saddlers Picnic Table





Fence 24: Horse Rail Skinny Brush



Fence 25ab: Stick Pile and House





Fence 26: Pol Roger Champagne Finale

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.