David Evans returns as Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course designer for a fifth year in 2022.
This year’s course features a new water complex at the top of the hill (fence 16: The Jockey Club Log and Splash), which follows a long gallop up from the water splash and Bentley Angled Brush at fence 15.
Blenheim Horse Trials has two cross-country courses – the longer CCI4*-L course, pictured below, and the short-format CCI4*-S course for eight- and nine-year-old horses.
The 2022 CCI4*-L course is 6,055m with an optimum time of 10 minutes 37 seconds.
Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery
Fence 1: Pol Roger Flower Bed
Fence 2: Club Cadet Picnic Tables
Fence 3: This Esme Parallel Rails
Fence 4abc: Brookfield Equestrian Combination Corner
Alternative bc option
Fence 5: Stirr-ups Flyer
Fence 6: Blenheim Arena Oxer
Fence 7 & 8: NFU Mutual Angled Hedges
Fence 9: NAF Trakehner
Fence 10abc: Boodles Jewellery Chests
Alternative bc option
Fence 11: Ayr Equestrian Brush Stumps
Fence 12abc: Equilatte Rails
Fence 13: INDIBA Roll top
Fence 14ab: Bentley Brushes
Fence 15: Bentley Angled Brush
Fence 16abcd: The Jockey Club Log and Splash
Fence 17: Aintree Canal Turn
Fence 18abcde: AW Jenkinson Lumber Yard (there are alternatives at this combination and not all letters were in place when H&H walked the course – this page will be updated later in the week)
Fence 19: Dukes Table
Fence 20abc: Blenheim Birds Nest Combination
Fence 21: Leap of Faith
Fence 22: Target Feeds Flower Table
Fence 23ab: Townfields Saddlers Picnic Table
Fence 24: Horse Rail Skinny Brush
Fence 25ab: Stick Pile and House
Fence 26: Pol Roger Champagne Finale
