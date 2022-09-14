{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Old favourites and a new water complex: take a peek at the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • David Evans returns as Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course designer for a fifth year in 2022.

    This year’s course features a new water complex at the top of the hill (fence 16: The Jockey Club Log and Splash), which follows a long gallop up from the water splash and Bentley Angled Brush at fence 15.

    Blenheim Horse Trials has two cross-country courses – the longer CCI4*-L course, pictured below, and the short-format CCI4*-S course for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

    The 2022 CCI4*-L course is 6,055m with an optimum time of 10 minutes 37 seconds.

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery


    Fence 1: Pol Roger Flower Bed

    Fence 2: Club Cadet Picnic Tables

    Fence 3: This Esme Parallel Rails

    Fence 4abc: Brookfield Equestrian Combination Corner

    Alternative bc option

    Fence 5: Stirr-ups Flyer

    Fence 6: Blenheim Arena Oxer

    Fence 7 & 8: NFU Mutual Angled Hedges


    Fence 9: NAF Trakehner

    Fence 10abc: Boodles Jewellery Chests

    Alternative bc option


    Fence 11: Ayr Equestrian Brush Stumps

    Fence 12abc: Equilatte Rails


    Fence 13: INDIBA Roll top

    Fence 14ab: Bentley Brushes


    Fence 15: Bentley Angled Brush

    Fence 16abcd: The Jockey Club Log and Splash


    Fence 17: Aintree Canal Turn

    Fence 18abcde: AW Jenkinson Lumber Yard (there are alternatives at this combination and not all letters were in place when H&H walked the course – this page will be updated later in the week)


    Fence 19: Dukes Table

    Fence 20abc: Blenheim Birds Nest Combination


    Fence 21: Leap of Faith

    Fence 22: Target Feeds Flower Table

    Fence 23ab: Townfields Saddlers Picnic Table


    Fence 24: Horse Rail Skinny Brush

    Fence 25ab: Stick Pile and House


    Fence 26: Pol Roger Champagne Finale

