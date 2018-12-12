9 dream Christmas gift ideas for any hunting enthusiast

Stuck for inspiration for a Christmas gift to buy a hunting enthusiast? We provide you with something for all tastes, from those with realistic expectations of what might be wrapped under the Christmas tree, to those where dreams have taken over.

Hunting tie (stock)

There are only a number of times that you can re-fold an old hunting tie in order not to show the stubborn shadows of mud that have resisted every stain remover on sale. For those people a new hunting tie is always an option… Whether it be four fold, shaped, white, cream or coloured is another matter, but here are a few options available.

Shires Untied Stock



A smart unisex white pique cotton stock from Shires.

Patterned Stock



A unisex untied cotton stock with a smart pin and a spot or square check design.

Hip flask tipples

A bottle of sloe gin or perhaps something slightly more peculiar such as raspberry vodka, is always welcomed by those who like to carry a hip flask on hunting days. A little bit of forward planning is required for this those that want to make a homemade version and it won’t get delivered by next day delivery, however here are a few options that can be delivered to your door.

Gordon’s Sloe Gin



A classic blend of the dryness of Gordon’s with a Cassis sweetness of sloe.

Absolut Raspberry Swedish Vodka



Absolut raspberry flavoured vodka has a rich and intense flavour from ripened raspberries. It’s made exclusively from natural ingredients and contains 40% alcohol by volume.

Rubber hunting boots

These are a must for anybody who has been caught out on gate-shutting duties, when their favourite leather boots with a few cracks in have just not kept out the mud when standing in the boggiest of gateways trying to do up frayed pieces of string. Available with or without leather tops for both ladies and gents, here are a few options.

HKM Women’s Riding Boots



These boots are anatomically designed with elasticated fabric inserts for a good fit. They also have spur supports, a synthetic sole and are waterproof.

Aigle Jumping Boots



These elegant boots have a leather top and synthetic outer and sole.

Saddle flask

Ideal for those whose hunt coat pockets are showing signs of wear and tear having suffered for years under the weight of a hip flask. Or perhaps you know somebody who owns a flask where the lid isn’t attached and has a tendency to land on the floor just as hounds start speaking. Some hip flasks simply don’t have sufficient capacity, so a saddle flask might be the only solution. Try one of these:

Horse Riding Steel Saddle Flask



A stainless steel flask measuring 11 inches tall and perfectly slots into the black leather case which can be attached easily to your saddle.

Horse Riding Saddle Glass Flask



A tough 3.5mm thick borosilicate glass flask in a leather case to attach to your saddle.

Breeches

They may possibly be one of the most difficult items to select as presents, but nobody can have enough pairs of hunting breeches. This is particularly the case over the Christmas period when it’s possible to hunt virtually every day of the week and hanging washing on the line to dry isn’t necessarily an option. Here are few options:

Cudworth Of Norden Traditional Cut Moleskin Hunting Breeches



These traditional, high back with brace buttons breeches come in fawn or moleskin and have a Velcro and button calf fastening, plus a button fly.

Mark Todd Women’s Tauranga Full Seat Breeches



These full seat breeches are made up of a four way stretch fabric with a cotton, Micro-Fibre and spandex mixture content providing durable, comfy and breathable fabric for the rider.

Thermals

With temperatures plummeting it’s best to be prepared with a thermal pair of under breeches, here is are pair that are available to buy now.

Equetech Arctic Thermal Underbreeches



These unisex style pants are ideal to keep you warm in the cold, as they are micro fleece lined and seam free.

Waterproof riding mac

For those days when the heavens open a smart, waterproof riding mac to put over a hunt coat could be just the answer. Ri-dry clothing make specific hunting ones but if you are looking for one at a fraction of the cost, this one will do the trick:

Ladies’ Champion Country Estate Sandringham Waterproof Riding Coat



This coat is 100% waterproof with taped seams, a detachable hood, a rear riding vent and twin pockets. A men’s version is also available.

Hunting stationery

The email and text message have not yet completely replaced traditional thank you letters, especially when it comes to writing to thank meet hosts for their generosity or masters of visiting packs. Hunting-themed correspondence cards are perfect for such communication. Try these:

“Mission” Foxhound hunting greeting card



Made from an original painting by Debbie Harris and printed on high quality card with an envelope included.

Ten fox hunting-themed humorous notecards with envelopes that are printed in the UK and show iconic cartoons by Bryn Parry.

Hunting Stock Pin

When you are hunting flat out it is easy to loose your tie pin between days, so it is always useful to have a few spare. Also, a tie pin makes a great Christmas present as the wearer can use it over and over again. Here are a couple to choose from:

Shires Plain Gold Stock Pin



A gold plated, plain stock pin that can be wrapped up to make a great stocking filler.

ShowQuest Fox Head Stock Pin



A gold-finished stock pin with a well crafted fox head that comes presented in a gift box

