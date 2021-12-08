



We’ve rounded up 10 of the funny horse videos on the internet. Get ready to crack a smile…

1. French and Saunders go riding

The comedy duo don jodhpurs and gear up to tackle a jumping course on their steeds Jigsaw and Peter Pan. But things don’t quite go to plan…

2. This is one very naughty pony…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUaP0t5IUnM

We’ve all ridden naughty ponies — but Ed knows how to do naughty best. Luckily there’s YouTube evidence of Ed being good too… so it’s not all bucks and bolting.

Will we ever get bored of Socks the dancing Shetland?

We wait with bated breath for Budweiser’s Super Bowl advert each year. And 2014’s didn’t disappoint…

5. Blue Hors Matine and Andreas Helgstrand wow at WEG

At the World Equestrian Games in 2006, Blue Hors Matine and Andreas Helgstrand wowed the judges with their grand prix freestyle performance to take the silver medal. After being retured to stud, Matine was put down in 2010 after sustaining a broken leg in the field

6. Have you heard snoring like this?

If you think your husband’s snoring is bad, think again. Earplugs at the ready. The very definition of funny horse videos…

7. The escape artist

This horse certainly knows his way around the yard. And he wastes no time in making himself at home.

Germany’s Franke Sloothaak holds the world puissance record, after clearing 7ft 10 1/2in (2.40m) at Chaudfontaine in Belgium in June, 1991, on Optiebeurs Golo.

9. And finally… not quite a horse but close enough…

A plod through the desert might be where you think a camel’s uses end. But not this dressage-loving one.

