We’ve rounded up 10 of the funny horse videos on the internet. Get ready to crack a smile…
1. French and Saunders go riding
The comedy duo don jodhpurs and gear up to tackle a jumping course on their steeds Jigsaw and Peter Pan. But things don’t quite go to plan…
2. This is one very naughty pony…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUaP0t5IUnM
We’ve all ridden naughty ponies — but Ed knows how to do naughty best. Luckily there’s YouTube evidence of Ed being good too… so it’s not all bucks and bolting.
3. The dancing Shetland
Will we ever get bored of Socks the dancing Shetland?
4. The puppy-loving Clydesdale
We wait with bated breath for Budweiser’s Super Bowl advert each year. And 2014’s didn’t disappoint…
5. Blue Hors Matine and Andreas Helgstrand wow at WEG
At the World Equestrian Games in 2006, Blue Hors Matine and Andreas Helgstrand wowed the judges with their grand prix freestyle performance to take the silver medal. After being retured to stud, Matine was put down in 2010 after sustaining a broken leg in the field
6. Have you heard snoring like this?
If you think your husband’s snoring is bad, think again. Earplugs at the ready. The very definition of funny horse videos…
7. The escape artist
This horse certainly knows his way around the yard. And he wastes no time in making himself at home.
8. The puissance record-holder
Germany’s Franke Sloothaak holds the world puissance record, after clearing 7ft 10 1/2in (2.40m) at Chaudfontaine in Belgium in June, 1991, on Optiebeurs Golo.
9. And finally… not quite a horse but close enough…
A plod through the desert might be where you think a camel’s uses end. But not this dressage-loving one.
23 great (or awful) horsey jokes to put a smile on your face
7 things non-horsey people say which might offend horsey people…
‘Horse riding is not a sport’, plus 13 other irritating things non-horsey people say
14 of the best (OK, worst) horsey puns you’ve ever heard
Get Christmas wrapped up with a Horse & Hound subscription – the gift that keeps on giving
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.