The best horse riding gloves for summer need to keep the rider’s hands cool while providing excellent grip and protection against rubs. It’s important that the gloves are comfortable to wear, have excellent breathability and provide a good feel on the reins to make them suitable for both hacking, schooling and competing. It is an added bonus if they are touch-screen compatible as well.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The summer riding gloves in this group test were trialled by Harriet Rimmer, who has previously evented to BE novice and competed in dressage up to advanced medium level. Harriet now spends her time running a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting.

h3>Horse & Hound’s pick of the best summer riding gloves 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £25

“These gloves were lightweight, very comfortable to wear, breathable and with plenty of grip. I wore them during hunter trials and cross-country and never once lost the grip on my reins, even when the horses were very sweaty. Please can a brown pair be added to the collection!”

9/10

Read full review >>

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £22

“A smart all-round, affordable glove for competing in. I found my hands were quite warm while wearing them in very hot weather, but during normal British summer temperatures, they have been very comfortable and useful. They are smart and robust enough to wear for competition and autumn hunting. I like the simple appearance and minimal detailing.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £29.99

“These gloves are very smart to look at and I have worn this pair the most of all that were on test. As well as being stylish and smart, they are also lightweight, very breathable and offer plenty of grip. I have been autumn hunting in them most mornings. I have also competed in them and had a few people comment on how smart they look. Sadly, the material on the palm is showing signs of wear.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £25

“These gloves offered very close contact with good airflow, but I found the sizing slightly on the small side. They gave me a good range of movement and the reinforced synthetic suede panels on the inside of the glove where you would normally hold your reins have helped prevent wear and tear. The stitching has held up really well and still look brand new after lots of use.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £28

“These gloves are extremely lightweight and you barely even notice they are on. They have been particularly useful on the very hot days we have had this summer. They are very breathable with plenty of airflow. They had an excellent grip on the reins and are touchscreen compatible. These gloves came up fairly small on me, so would recommend ordering a size up. They also prevent tan lines on the front of your hands and wrists.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £26.99

“I found these gloves were slightly tight on the cuff, but did offer a close-contact feel on the reins. The mesh back ensured there was plenty of airflow, but I found the fingers weren’t quite long enough, making them shallow in fit. These glove were good on very hot days as I didn’t get warm hands at all, and they offered plenty of grip.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £18

“These gloves fitted well and are more traditionally-styled compared to the others in the group test. I did not find they were very touch screen compatible and didn’t offer a real close-contact feel. They had relatively good airflow, so may hands didn’t overheat, but the stitching has come loose on the inside where you hold your reins.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Horseandhound.co.uk is the home of expert buyers guides covering all things equestrian, from clippers to rugs, riding boots to safety hats. Whatever you’re looking for, we can help you to chose the products that really suit your needs.