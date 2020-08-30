What would you do with these 30 acres, 18 stables and gallop for £1.5m?

Bayfield Stud, in the village of Dunsfold, Surrey, is a modern equestrian property set back from the road and with enviable direct access to a bridlepath. With a total of 30.8 acres, there is plenty of space to run a well-equipped competition yard or stud.

The stud farm, which includes a three-bedroom single storey home, is approached via a gated main entrance, leading to a gravelled parking area. It is on the market with estate agent Batcheller Monkhouse and comes with a price tag of £1.5m.

The property offers 18 stables, plus a tackroom, feedroom and wash bay. The exercise facilities for the horses include a horse walker, lunge pen and a 60x20m outdoor arena, complete with wax-and-sand surface and three mirrors.

There is a separate entrance for vehicles to the land, plus hardstanding for horsebox parking. The acreage includes a number of well-fenced paddocks, a seven furlong all-weather gallop and an area of woodland.

Set within a quiet village surrounding, Bayfield Stud is perfectly located close to the A3, which connects to the M25, for getting around the country with ease.

It also boasts close proximity to a number of training and competition venues. For polo enthusiasts, there is Cowdray Park and Hurtwood Park on the doorstep, while racing fans can enjoy action at Goodwood, Fontwell, Sandown and Kempton.

The detached house was built in 2016 and offers light, airy accommodation. A glass-panelled door leads to the open-plan living space, which benefits from three skylights.

There is underfloor heating under the limestone-tiled floor, while the space is divided into a sitting area — with a corner woodburner — a dining/family area, plus a kitchen with integral appliances and granite work surfaces. A door leads to a handy boot/utility room, where any muddy riding gear or wet dogs can be sorted.

The three bedrooms are approached via an inner hall and include the main bedroom — with built-in wardrobes and shower room — plus two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, there is a dog-proof fenced garden area, where you can unwind in the evening sunshine (when the British weather permits).

