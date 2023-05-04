



Coronation fever was well and truly on show at the first Badminton Horse Trials trot-up this afternoon (4 May), and there were some particularly eye-catching outfits and accessories worn by riders at the five-star event, presented by Mars Equestrian.

From jazzy trousers and patriotic hair ribbons to a Rose in rose, here are a selection of our favourites outfits from the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up.

Wills Oakden kicked off proceedings, sporting an oh-so-British bow tie as he presented Kathleen Wilkinson and Rachel Wood’s Arklow Puissance (pictured), as well as his second ride Liz Magennis and Debbie Whalley’s Oughterard Cooley.

Pippa Funnell looked elegant – and just about kept hold of her hat – as she trotted up Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On (pictured), as well as Marek Sebastek and her own Majas Hope.

Harry Meade brought a vibrant splash of colour to the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up, donning fuschia trousers to present Charlotte Opperman’s Away Cruising (pictured) and Tenareze, owned by Davis Bernstein, Sophie Caruth and Nigella Hall.

Kirsty Chabert embodied Badminton style while running up her own and the Daisy Chain Syndicate’s Opposition Loire to win the best dressed woman award.

James Rushbrooke caught a fair few eyes and showed plenty of personality as he presented his own Milchem Eclipse wearing a bold Burberry check shirt.

A Rose in rose! Rose Nesbitt looked sleek and spring-like in pastel trouser-suit, as she trotted up her own and Francesca and John Nesbitt’s EG Michelangelo.

Andrew James was anything but demure as he presented Michelle Harries’ Celtic Morning Star in this snazzy pinstripe waistcoat.

Gemma Stevens and Christopher Stone’s Jalopeno were both impeccably turned out, with Gemma sporting a Fairfax & Favor trench coat and boots, with a Hicks & Brown fedora.

Felicity Collins looked ultra stylish as she paired this houndstooth outfit from Holland Cooper with a cream roll neck and Fairfax & Favor boots, while running up her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or.

Caroline Clarke brought a dose of Coronation flavour to the trot-up, with Union flags and ribbons in her hair as she presented her own an Penny Clarke’s Touch Too Much.

Susie Berry’s Carl Scarpa boots and My Best Friend’s Wardrobe outfit won plenty of admiring looks as she trotted up her own, Helen Caton and Gwen Purce’s Ringwood LB.

The heavens may have opened just as Caroline Powell and Chris Mann’s Greenacres Special Cavalier set off down the trot-up track, but this vibrant jacket from Beatrice von Tresckow Designs shone through the rain.

Alex Bragg won the best dressed man award, presenting the Roe family’s Quindiva while wearing this elegant velvet blazer from Event Collection.

Lauren Innes celebrated the Coronation by running up the Innes Family Syndicate’s Global Fision M while wearing a gold crown.

The worsening weather did not deter Georgia Bartlett, who looked incredibly chic in this smart tailcoat while presenting her own Spano De Nazca.

This elegant green polka dot from Me+Em looked fabulous on Bubby Upton, despite the persistent rain, as she trotted up her mother Rachel’s Cola.

She may have got the worst of the weather conditions, but the defending champion Laura Collett was all smiles in this stunning Holland Cooper coat as she presented Decapo, owned by Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michael Smedley and Carolyn Taylor.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

