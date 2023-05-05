



Anna-Katharina Vogel has enjoyed a dream run-up to her very first Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, having spent 10 days based with the defending Badminton champion Laura Collett.

Anna-Katharina is the only German rider among the Badminton Horse Trials 2023 line-up, and describes it as “crazy and amazing” finally to be at the event she has wanted to ride at for a long time.

“There is such a great atmosphere – at no other place do you have such a feeling. I love it,” she said, buzzing with adrenaline after completing her dressage test, and scoring 33.2 with the 16-year-old Quality 9 x Landor S mare DSP Quintana P.

“Training with Laura has been very exciting and very cool. She has such a great team and she has helped me a lot, with the dressage and also we have been galloping together,” added Anna-Katharina, 26.

“Quintana is not the best dressage horse but she gives her best, and she was very calm today. She’s not big but she’s a fast horse. She is sometimes a bit like a pony; she looks like a pony and she rides likes a pony,” said Anna-Katharina, who rode Quin to 14th at the Europeans in Luhmühlen in 2019 and 11th on their five-star debut in Pau last year.

“She has a very strong character, but we make such a great team because I have had her since she was five, and we have come all this way together. We did our first three-star together, our first four-star, and our first five-star. She’s enjoying it here at Badminton – she’s the queen.”

