



Check out the full Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE100 competition, held on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 May.

This course, designed by James Willis, has been described by former five-star eventer Paul Tapner as “a strong championship course” with “a lot of questions” – are you up for the challenge?

Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE100

Fence 1: BE Log Pile

Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table

Fence 3: KBIS Wall

Fence 4: Voltaire Design Brush

Fence 5: British Horse Foundation Trakehner

Fence 6: Badminton Beam

Fence 7abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

Fence 8ab: Lightsource bp Solar Farm

Fence 9: Bedmax Ditch Brush

Fence 10: Equireel Log Trunk

Fence 11ab: Air Ambulances UK Brush

Fence 12: Spillers Open Oxer

Fence 13: Brewers Drays

Fence 14 and 15: World Horse Welfare Stables

Fence 16ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates

Fence 17: CrossCountry App Table

Fence 18abc: Voltaire Design Lake

Fence 19: Voltaire Design Saddle

Fence 20: Retraining Of Racehorses Brush

Fence 21ab: Mars Equestrian Tree Trunks

Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials five-star action live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, then you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the five-star action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s five-star action later. This service does not include coverage of the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships.

You may also be interested in…