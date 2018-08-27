8 top tips to help you look like a pro over a jump

Do you yearn to look as laid-back over a fence as some of the world’s greatest riders? It is such a hard aspect of jumping to achieve, but here are some top tips to help you improve your jumping position.

Four-star event rider Georgie Strang (pictured) has some helpful advice to get you on your way with improving your position. Then, don’t miss our selection of competitions for you to showcase what you’ve learnt…

1. Your approach to a fence is vital for ensuring you get a smooth jump. Straightness, balance and impulsion is key.

2. You need to make sure the saddle fits both the horse and rider correctly. Every rider is individual in what they need from a saddle so make sure you’ve done your research.

3. Ensure you have the correct stirrup length — they need to be short enough so you can achieve a half seat in the air over the fence, but not so short you get propelled into orbit!

4. A secure lower leg is vital; make sure your calf is in contact with the horse, and your weight is pushed down into the heel into the ball of the foot and through the stirrup.

5. Always go with the horse’s movement, but make sure you don’t get ahead of them — wait until the horse has taken off before you bring your shoulders forward.

6. Your jumping position should be the result of your horse’s jumping effort. Follow the horse’s movement, for example, the more the horse bascules, the more you will need to fold at the hip.

7. Try not to grip with the knee. Although this is always tempting and feels natural to do, it can cause the lower leg to slip back.

8. Tucking a couple of fingers into a neck strap can help make sure you don’t catch the horse in the mouth over a fence. It can also offer a feeling of security and added confidence to help you relax.

Now you’ve got that advice in mind, take a look at these events and competitions available to enter where you can show off what you’ve learnt…



Unaffiliated showjumping



Date: 1 September

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “This show features a range of classes from cross pole clear round and 40cm up to 1.10m.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 1 September

Venue: Muirmill Equestrian Centre, Kilmarnock

Details: “This derby competition has classes from 80cm to 1.20m.”

Enter now

JumpCross

Date: 2 September

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “This event, which features knock-down fences in a cross-country course environment, has classes from horse and pony cross poles up to 95cm.”

Enter now

Hunter trial

Date: 9 September

Venue: Rackham Cross-country Course, near Storrington

Details: “This event offers classes ranging from 80cm to 1m with pairs sections too.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 9 September

Venue: Urchinwood Manor Riding and Event Centre, Bristol

Details: “There are classes from 50cm to 90cm with rosettes to 10th and prizes to sixth.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 9 September

Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton

Details: “This competition has classes ranging between 50cm and 90cm.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings