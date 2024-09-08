



The whole eventing community has been rooting for Jesse Campbell as the New Zealander tackled his first Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Jesse’s wife Georgie lost her life in a fall in May, and as he completed the course clear on Saturday, he looked up and pointed to the sky with purple and white ribbons – her cross-country colours – fluttering on his body protector in Georgie’s memory.

In the final showjumping phase, Jesse’s ride Cooley Lafitte jumped a neat clear inside the time to secure a gigantic leap up the leaderboard from 61st after dressage to 21st.

“It’s a great way to cap off my first Burghley,” said Jesse. “It’s been a rollercoaster. Coming to a five-star is a challenge – and this year I’ve had plenty of challenges – and it’s a big one to overcome.”

“Big week” for Jesse Campbell on Burghley Horse Trials debut

This was Cooley Lafitte’s third five-star, having finished 15th at Badminton in the spring. They were almost at the bottom of the rankings after dressage, but this double clear put a smile on Jesse’s face.

“It’s been a big week, with lots of learnings and I’m just delighted with my horse, he tried really hard today,” said Jesse of the 12-year-old by Je T’Aime Flamenco after showjumping. “He’s been fairly troublesome all week, but today made up for it. He’s got it in him to be really competitive, but it’s a slow road.

“It’s the chicken-and-egg situation – do you prefer a really good dressage or to jump a double clear – but it’s always nice to finish the week on a positive. He has made up for the dressage with his jumping.”

Many riders were wearing purple and white ribbons at Burghley in memory of Georgie and in support of Jesse, who added that the “horses have given me focus”.

“I’m delighted to have purpose for sure,” he said. “Events like Badminton and Burghley get you up in the morning, but to be fair it’s not the events as such, but working with the horses trying to improve every day that gives us the drive and focus. Coming to beautiful places like this is the icing on the cake.”

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now