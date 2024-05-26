



British event rider Georgie Campbell has died in a fatal fall at Bicton Horse Trials today (26 May).

Georgie and Global Quest were competing in the CCI4*-S at the Devon event when they fell at the log into water at fence 5b, the Symonds & Sampson Splash, on the cross-country course.

A statement released by the event at 6pm said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Global Quest is an 11-year-old gelding belonging to Diana and Lance Morrish. Georgie, 36, had competed him throughout his eventing career and the horse had stepped up to four-star level in 2022. In the autumn of that year, they won the CCI4*-L at Lignières in France and they had been placed a number of other times at national and international events. Georgie had competed at five-star on other horses, completing both Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials.

Georgie (née Strang) married New Zealand event rider Jesse Campbell in December 2020. The couple were based in Kent.

An initial statement released by the event at 3.30pm explained that Georgie and Global Quest had had a fall and she had been attended to immediately by on-site medical professionals. It said there would be a delay on course of approximately one hour. The CCI4*-S, which was due to finish with today’s cross-country phase, was subsequently abandoned and a further statement released confirming that Georgie Campbell had had a fatal fall.

The three long format classes at Bicton – a CCI3*-L, a young rider CCI3*-L and a CCI2*-L – were all concluded, with their showjumping taking place today.