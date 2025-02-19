



There are four days left to enter the Georgie Campbell Foundation prize draw for items such as lessons with leading riders and membership tickets to the British five-stars, while helping to raise money for a programme set up in memory of the event rider.

British five-star rider Georgie Campbell died in a fall at Bicton Horse Trials on 26 May last year, aged 36. The Georgie Campbell Foundation, set up by a group of people who love and deeply miss Georgie, will support early-stage event riders in establishing and running their businesses through tailored mentorship, training and grants in areas including financial management and attracting and retaining staff, owners and sponsors. The foundation also seeks to help improve safety in eventing.

The Georgie Campbell Foundation prize draw is open until Sunday (23 February) at 10pm and tickets cost £5 – entrants can buy more than one ticket to up their chances of winning. So far the draw has raised over £4,600, of a £5,000 stretch target.

Enter the draw

The 24 prizes include membership for two at Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials and lessons with riders including double Olympic gold medallists Laura Collett and Tom McEwen and European medallist Kitty King. Other offerings include family tickets to Bolesworth International and the Hickstead Derby meeting.

A behind-the-scenes experience at a one-day event with Harry Meade, five entries to Cotswold Cup qualifiers for one person and a morning on the gallops and breakfast with trainer Ben Pauling for four people are also on offer.

There are also some items available to win with personal links to Georgie – a twig necklace and cuff links from Hiho Silver, from a collection in memory of Georgie, and a purple Point Two ProAir vest and white base layer – purple and white were Georgie’s cross-country colours.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now