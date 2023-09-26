£600,000 for a barn conversion, stables, outdoor school and stunning views? Yes please…





A barn conversion with equestrian facilities — including stabling, a paddock and an outdoor arena — is on the market for £600,000. We can’t imagine this cosy gem will be around for long…

3 The Barn is part of the original buildings of Upper Pikeley Farm. It is located two miles from the village of Wilsden in West Yorkshire. It is also just five miles from Bradford and Bingley, eight miles from Keighley and 19 miles from Leeds.

Local equestrian centres include Wilsden EC and Tong Lane End EC.

Head out with the Pennine Hunt this season.

Bramham Park, location of Bramham Horse Trials, is situated 35 miles away.

Showing shows are held locally by BSPS Area 3B.

If you need an equine vet get in touch with the experts at Hird and Partners or Aireworth Vets.

Pontefract Racecourse and Wetherby Racecourse are both just under an hour away via car.

Enjoy the Farnley farm ride, or the cross-country facilities at the Craven Country Ride.

Check out the famous Great Yorkshire Show next July, which is held just over an hour away.

The price on this property is £600,000 and it is being offered for sale by Rural Scene.

Is this your dream home?

The property is set within three acres of land. There is one large paddock of mainly level pasture with fencing and stone walls to the sides. A footpath runs down the right-hand side of the field.

The vendors currently rent an additional paddock that sits between the house and the equestrian facilities. The new owners could possibly continue this agreement, subject to enquiries being made on the sale of the property.

The equestrian facilities consist of a timber barn with four stables, a hay store, a tack room and a further store. To the rear of the barn is a wood-clad container which is currently used as a workshop.

There is also a concrete pad used for trailer parking.

The 20x40m outdoor school has a sand and carpet surface and it is enclosed by post and rail fencing.

There is also excellent hacking directly from the property.

The home is a spacious detached barn conversion with three floors that has been converted from an original stone barn.

The living space has a solid fuel stove with stone surround and hearth, and bi-folding doors leading out to the garden. There are steps leading up to the kitchen area, which has a central island and granite work surfaces, among other features.

There are five bedrooms in total, three on the first level and two on the second.

There is a large walled yard providing parking space and a stone store. To the back of the house is a garden and a patio area. There is also a lawned garden.

One of the main features of the property are the lovely views of the surrounding countryside.

You may also be interested to read…

6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.