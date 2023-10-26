



166 Argilla Road is in Ipswich, which is a coastal town in Essex County, Massachusetts, in the United States, 28 miles (45 km) north-northeast of Boston.

Massachusetts and neighbouring New Hampton are home to a number of horse shows. As a fun fact, Ipswich is famous for its clams, which are celebrated annually at the Ipswich Chowderfest. The climate in Ipswich is similar to the of the UK throughout the year.

166 Argilla Road is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $12.5m (approximately £10.25m). Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include an 11 stables in an American barn, plus a 66×164’ indoor arena.

This property sits in a total of 102.27 acres and comprises a mix of open meadows, fenced pasture, paddocks, lawns, gardens, woodlands, tidal creek frontage, salt marsh and riding trails. A conservation restriction on 83.93 acres is held by The Essex County Greenbelt ensuring that this farm will remain unspoilt while allowing for continued residential, agricultural and recreational use for the next owners.

A wrap around terrace takes in the views. The grounds include English gardens, a tea house, swimming pool, pergola shaded patio, lawn area and two fenced tennis courts. There are also deeded rights to a nearby tidal dock and float on the Castle Neck River.

The main entry driveway cuts between fenced pastures with views along the way.

The circa 1911 Tudor Revival-style main house is sited 98ft above sea level and offers five bedrooms.

It has been extensively renovated while preserving its history and character. There are panoramic views in every direction including ocean views from the third floor and views of Essex Bay from the second floor and seasonally from the first floor. There are four full bathrooms and four partial bathrooms.

In addition to the main house there is also a second single family home with four bedrooms, plus four two-bedroom rental units divided between two houses, which were completely renovated in 2007.

