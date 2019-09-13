Burghley Horse Trials might be over for another year, but it’s not all doom and gloom — the countdown is now on for the SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (19-22 September 2019), and there’s still time to get your discounted tickets

Top British and international event riders will be heading to Blenheim Palace next week (19-22 September 2019) — and advanced discounted Blenheim Horse Trials tickets for the event are still available.

Blenheim offers a range of different ticket types to suit all budgets. The basic admission ticket allows access to the event, but does not include a seat in the grandstand or access to the members’ enclosure. Inclusive admission will get you a dedicated grandstand seat for the Marlborough Arena to watch the dressage or showjumping, as well as entry.

Blenheim Horse Trials ticket prices

Thursday: general admission in advance is £15 (or £17 on the day). Admission and an allocated grandstand seat for the dressage needs to be bought in advance at a price of £18. A grandstand seat costs £10 in advance (or £12 on the day).

Friday: general admission in advance is £15 (or £17 on the day). Admission and an allocated grandstand seat for the dressage needs to be bought in advance at a price of £18. A grandstand seat costs £10 in advance (or £12 on the day).

Saturday: general admission in advance is £25 (or £28 on the day). Admission and a main arena grandstand seat can only be purchased in advance for £30. A grandstand seat costs £10 in advance (or £16 on the day).

Sunday: general admission in advance is £20 (or £24 on the day). To book admission and an allocated seat in the grandstand, you need to book in advance at a price of £28. A grandstand seat costs £22 in advance (or £24 on the day).

A general admission season ticket costs £60 in advance while a vehicle pass costs £15.

Children

Children 12-years-old-and-under get free admission to the event when accompanied by an adult, but will need a grandstand seat ticket if they are aged over three and wish to watch from the grandstand for the dressage and showjumping.

Blenheim Horse Trials car passes

The general public car pass is £5 per day in advance (or £8 on the day). The forward parking car pass is £20 per day in advance and is not available to purchase on the day.

For more information about tickets visit: blenheimhorse.co.uk

