Three beloved champions and a host of stars: which is your favourite Paul Nicholls-trained racehorse?
As Paul Nicholls becomes the most successful British jumps trainer of all-time, we celebrate 12 of his all-time great horses – from Kauto Star and Denman to Big Buck’s and Master Minded
Last Thursday (19 November), 14-time champion Paul Nicholls became the most successful British jumps trainer with a landmark 3,931st winner.
Knappers Hill’s success at Warwick Racecourse with Sam Twiston-Davies riding took the Ditcheat handler past the previous record of 3,930 winners set by Martin Pipe before he retired from the sport in 2006.
“I couldn’t have imagined when starting out all those years ago there would be a day like today,” says Paul, who started training in 1991 and has since sent out 151 Grade One winners and celebrated 50 Cheltenham Festival successes and a Grand National victory. “It just goes to show that I’ve been supported by great family, great owners, a great team and some great horses and all of that puts it together.”
During this incredible era, we’ve revelled in the successes of a string of equine greats. Paul picks out Kauto Star, Denman and Big Buck’s as his most beloved champions, but this list of 12 all-time greats won 166 races, accounting for 4.22% of his record haul of winners. All bar Big Buck’s excelled over fences and all except See More Business contributed to championship-winning campaigns.
So which has been your all-time favourite? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com and don’t miss our full interview with Paul in the 10 December issue of Horse & Hound magazine.
Paul Nicholls’ all-time great racehorses
Denman
Races: 24 | Wins: 14 | Highest official rating: 182
The strapping liver chestnut Denman, affectionately known as “The Tank” beat his stablemate Kauto Star to triumph in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup, then finished runner-up in the next three renewals of the race. His heart issues were carefully managed during his career and his other achievements include winning two Hennessy Gold Cups at Newbury in 2007 and 2009.
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“He gave us some wonderful moments on the track,” says Paul. “He was a magic horse who had a tremendous following because of the wholehearted way he went about his racing. He was tough, hardy and willing, wasn’t the easiest to train and would bite your hand off in his box given half a chance. He came along at the right time and was one of our superstars during a golden era for Team Ditcheat.”
Master Minded
Races: 20 | Wins: 13 | Highest official rating: 186
This brilliant, high-octane two-mile chaser won the 2008 Queen Mother Champion Chase by 19 lengths and retained his crown the following year. He also claimed two Tingle Creeks and a Champion Chase at Punchestown before stepping up in distance to win the Melling Chase at Aintree for jockeys Ruby Walsh, Noel Fehily, AP McCoy and Daryl Jacob.
Kauto Star
Races: 31 | Wins: 19 | Highest official rating: 193
One of the greatest chasers of all time, Kauto Star won the King George VI Chase a record five times between 2006 and 2011 as well as two Cheltenham Gold Cups (2007 and 2009), four Betfair Chases and two Tingle Creeks, accumulating over £3m in prize money.
“He was so genuine, he’d do anything for you,” says Paul. “There was just something about him, he was like your best mate. He’d always neigh at you and he’d watch every car in and out of the yard.”
Big Buck’s
Races: 27 | Wins: 21 | Highest official rating: 174
Big Buck’s was nearly unbeatable over long-distance hurdles between 2009 and 2014, posting 18 consecutive victories. This extraordinary sequence included four successive World Hurdle triumphs at the Cheltenham Festival. He also landed the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, four Long Distance Hurdles at Newbury, three Ascot Long Walk Hurdles and two Cleeve Hurdles at Cheltenham.
“A champion staying hurdler, he was a truly special horse who gave us some of the most incredible memories throughout his racing career,” says Paul.
Azertyuiop
Races: 21 | Wins: 10 | Highest official rating: 178
Another superstar at Ditcheat, the John Hales-owned Azertyuiop was electric as a novice chaser, going on to land the Arkle and the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with an assortment of other Grade One placings to his name with Ruby Walsh in the saddle.
Clan Des Obeaux
Races: 30 | Wins: 10 | Highest official rating: 173
Clan Des Obeaux was only six when he won the first of his two King George VI Chase triumphs in 2018. He was also a dual winner of the Aintree Bowl and defeated Al Boum Photo in the Punchestown Gold Cup in 2021.
“You need a real stayer to win the King George – Clan Des Obeaux is a serious horse,” says Paul.
Cyrname
Races: 20 | Wins: 7 | Highest official rating: 177
Cyrname ended Altior’s extraordinary 19-race unbeaten sequence at Ascot in 2019 but his other successes include a 17-length demolition of Waiting Patiently in the Ascot Chase and the 2020 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
“He was an enigma and wasn't the easiest to train but when he was at his peak he was awesome,” says Paul.
Neptune Collonges
Races: 30 | Wins: 11 | Highest official rating: 174
The flying grey Neptune Collonges won the 2012 Grand National with Daryl Jacob riding, defeating Sunnyhillboy by a nose in one of the closest finishes in the race’s history. But he also won two Punchestown Gold Cups and the Irish Gold Cup in 2009.
He also finished third behind stablemates Denman and Kauto Star in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup. His late owner John Hales said of “Nipper”: “He has a beautiful temperament, not a nasty bone in his body.”
Frodon
Races: 47 | Wins: 18 | Highest official rating: 169
The hugely popular Frodon is best known for his outstanding partnership with jockey Bryony Frost, soaring to six Cheltenham victories, including the 2019 Ryanair Chase, the 2020 King George VI Chase and the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal in 2021. Bryony, who took on Frodon after he retired in 2024, describes him as “a formidable partner”.
“He wore his heart on his sleeve, with no doubt ever we couldn’t do it,” she says. “A true professional at his game, he became everyone’s horse because of the way he is and he’s given so many memories that stand at the forefront of our fondest ones.”
Politologue
Races: 29 | Wins: 11 | Highest official rating: 169
Another front-running grey, Politologue won the 2020 Queen Mother Champion Chase with Harry Skelton in the saddle. He also won two Tingle Creeks at Sandown in 2017 and 2020 and the Melling Chase at Aintree in 2018.
See More Business
Races: 36 | Wins: 18 | Highest official rating: 177
One of Paul’s first true superstars, See More Business (Andrew Thornton) provided Nicholls with his first King George in 1997, going on to win the title again two years later by an emphatic 17 lengths when Mick Fitzgerald was his regular rider. He also achieved victory in the 1999 Cheltenham Gold Cup, two Charlie Halls, two Cotswold Chases and the Aintree Bowl.
As one of Nicholls’ earliest major stars, he helped establish Ditcheat as a force in championship Jump racing.
Silviniaco Conti
Races: 34 | Wins: 14 | Highest official rating: 177
Silviniaco Conti landed seven Grade Ones including consecutive King Georges in 2013 and 2014, two Aintree Bowls and Betfair Chases, winning over £1.1m in prize money for owners Chris Giles and Sullivan Bloodstock.
“He was a brilliant horse with great scope,” says Paul. “Conti was a classy chaser who was at the top for six years and took over the mantle as stable star following the retirements of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Big Buck’s.”
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Jennifer is passionate about showjumping and racing. Her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. She is also frequently found at the races, particularly during the National Hunt season. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.