“Dad had such a reverence for the horses, not just the champions, but those who taught him something in his life,” says the late Monty Roberts’ daughter Debbie Roberts Loucks.

In 2004 Monty wrote a book, The Horses in my Life, featuring more than 40 significant horses. In an interview with H&H this month, Debbie picked out three that were particularly special to him.

The champion cow horse

Johnny Tivio won numerous World Championships in Western classes (Image credit: Monty and Pat Roberts Archives)

Johnny Tivio, 15.2hh quarter horse stallion, 1956–1981

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A horse with incredible versatility to be crowned world champion in virtually all Western classes, from cutting to reined cow work, despite his tricky start.

“Jonny Tivio was such a great believer in Monty,” says Debbie. “He was one of those horses who had not been treated well, as he was believed to be untrainable. Dad couldn’t afford him at the time, and had to have another partner come in as a favour.

“Dad said he could just look down the neck of that horse and see greatness. He took that horse to so many World Championships. Johnny intuited whatever Dad did.

“Johnny was the horse of my childhood and I would say he was Dad’s favourite horse, but he had a lot of great horses that could all have been his favourite as they all did great things.”

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The plaque on Johnny Tivio’s gravestone at the Roberts’ California Horse Center reads: “Known to all as the greatest all-around working horse ever to enter an arena.”

Johnny taught Monty “that the great trainer does not make the horse perform – he causes the horse to want to”.

The wild mustang that chose to be with Monty

Monty at home with his beloved mustang Shy Boy, “one of the gentlest horses on the face of this earth” (Image credit: Monty and Pat Roberts Archives)

Shy Boy, 14.1hh American mustang, 1993–2026

Shy Boy was a wild mustang with whom Monty Joined-Up out in the Nevada desert, with no ropes or fences to assist – captured by a BBC film crew. Within 24 hours he’d Joined-Up, within 72 hours he had a rider on him and cantered alongside Monty’s own horse.

“He chose to be with me rather than flee into the thousands of acres of wilderness,” Monty said. “He’s one of the gentlest horses on the face of this earth’.”

Shy Boy went on to become not only the most famous American mustang in the world – escorting and helping train young horses, as well as featuring in demos, meeting children and starring in parades – but “such a friend of Dad’s”, says Debbie.

Shy Boy died in March 2026, a few months before Monty, at the age of 33.

The Group One-winning racehorse

Lomitas, thoroughbred by Niniski out of La Colorada, 1988–2010

The highly promising Lomitas was banned from racing in 1991 after an aversion to the starting stalls.

The horse’s two-year-old form earned him favouritism for the German Derby in his Classic year, but that day he simply refused to race. Following a tip-off from British trainer John Gosden to “call this Californian cowboy”, Lomitas’ trainer Andreas Wohler sought Monty’s help.

After working with Monty, Lomitas went on to win three Group Ones and be crowned Germany’s horse of the year.

In his second career he became a champion sire of a formidable dynasty including Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Danedream. The successful progeny were in large part due to a band of broodmares selected by Monty.

Monty described Lomitas as “more important than any other racehorse I’ve dealt with”.

“I used the word ‘great’ very seldom, but Lomitas was great. It’s not likely I will work again with another horse that achieves so much. To have done so is a privilege I will cherish for the rest of my days.”

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