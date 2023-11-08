



Lots of owners like to teach their dog to give them their paw as they find it cute as it’s a bit like shaking hands. Some also do it as a conditioned response when they are either asking for one of the best dog treats or when they’re given one. While there are benefits to this and it should always be on command as dogs can learn to use this as a form of attention seeking when they want something by constantly offering their paw. Therefore, it’s important to teach a dog how to give a paw correctly and on command.

No reward or attention should be given if the paw is not asked for unless it’s due to anxiety or injury. For some dogs it can be a natural instinctual behaviour if they are feeling insecure or even if they hurt their paw – this is not the same as being given a command, but something owners should be aware of.

How to teach a dog to give its paw

1. Sit your dog down and face him.

2. Take a treat in your hand and hold it close so your dog can smell it without actually being able to get it.

3. A dog that cannot get the treat with its mouth will try and prise it with its paw. You can start by giving the command “paw”. As soon as your dog lifts his paw a little bit, say “yes” and reward just as he lifts his paw. Repeat this 10 times and be careful to respect the correct timing. As soon as your dog lifts his paw a little, reinforce with “yes” and reward by giving the treat.

4. Once your dog systematically places his paw on your hand, you can then indicate to him “give the paw” or “paw” when he does so. Keep reinforcing and rewarding with the yes command and a treat.

5. The goal is now to repeat the process without the treat. To do this, reach out your hand, palm open, and say “give the paw”. This step must only be implemented if your dog has understood the previous steps – if he hasn’t, the chances of success are pretty slim. I also recommend alternating between asking with and without a treat, and then once with and twice without and so on.

As soon as your dog gives his paw following your command, you can then add a level of complexity to the process. For example, you can teach him to give one paw, then the other. To do this, place your hand closest to the paw you are requesting. If you started by teaching him to give the right paw, ask him to give the right paw then say, “the other” (or any other command that you choose, as long as it’s the same), by placing your hand in front of your dog’s left paw.

Why to teach your dog to paw

1. It is a good way to start to desensitise your dog to nail clipping and inspection for health purposes.

2. It’s ideal for dogs coming in from a wet and muddy walk so that you can clean their paws and dry them.

3. It helps build a bond with you and gets the dogs to focus.

4. It will help to redirect some dogs’ behaviour in situations they may find stressful or frightening. I prefer the “touch” command myself in a stressful environment as not all dogs will want to lift their paw up.

