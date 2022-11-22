



Feeing a horse or pony with laminitis can present a real challenge. It’s essential that they receive low levels of starch and sugar – a combined level below 10% is considered low, but really the lower the better. In addition to being low sugar and starch, a feed ration also needs to supply an appropriate amount of energy, as well as enough of the necessary vitamins, minerals and good quality protein.

If a horse is overweight and laminitis prone, it can be tempting to think they don’t require a bucket feed at all. While they don’t need to be supplied with energy or calories, consuming only grass or forage won’t provide everything they need. Deficiencies are even greater if grazing or forage have to be restricted to facilitate weight loss and manage the risk of laminitis. Therefore, feeds rations for horses prone to laminitis need to be balanced and tailored to their individual needs.

For a good-doer of overweight horse, the bucket feed tops up the nutrients that are naturally lacking in grass and forage. This top up can be achieved by using a fortified feed, which is designed to provide a balanced ration when fed at the recommended quantity, or by feeding a vitamin and mineral supplement or feed balancer added to a low-calorie fibre feed. Feeding a poor-doer that is prone to laminitis can be more challenging, as you’ll need to find feeds that contain more energy/calories but are still low in sugar and starch – look out for unmolassed alfalfa chaffs with added oil, or soaked beet products.

It’s important to be aware that these feeds do not treat laminitis in any way, but are carefully formulated so that they are suitable to feed to a horse that is prone to the condition. If you’re at all unsure, it’s advisable to call a free nutritional helpline for additional advice – these are provided by most feed manufacturers.

What is The Laminitis Trust approval mark?

The Laminitis Trust established an approval mark for horse feeds that reach certain standards as outlined by their scientific committee. The idea is that it will help owners identify feeds that are considered suitable for horses that either are considered prone to laminitis or are suffering from laminitis.

Feed manufacturers can apply to The Laminitis Trust for approval, but many choose not to do so despite developing feeds that are specifically formulated for horses prone to laminitis.

We’ve rounded up a selection of feeds that manufacturer’s describe as suitable for feeding to horses prone to laminitis, some of which are also approved by The Laminitis Trust. It includes some fibres, fully balanced feeds and balancers, so that you can find something that works for you and your horse. Before deciding what to feed a horse who is prone to laminitis, it’s advisable to call a free nutritional helpline for additional advice.

Feeds suitable for horses prone to laminitis

Dengie Healthy Hooves Molasses Free

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £16.75 | Laminitis Trust Approved: Yes |

Energy: 8.5MJ/kg

Sugar: 2.5%

Starch 1.5%

This nutritionally-balanced, high-fibre feed has been formulated with B vitamins, biotin and MSM to promote stronger hooves and healthy joints. It’s made of a blend of soft cereal straw with chopped and pelleted nutrient rich alfalfa. Its low in calories, which makes it ideal for good-doers and laminitis prone. It has a light rapeseed oil coating that provides slow-release energy and coat shine, plus garlic to help tempt fussy feeders.

Allen & Page L Mix

Bag weight: 15kg | RRP: From £13.17 |

Energy: 7MJ/kg

Sugar: 1.5%

Starch 3.75%

L Mix is a chaff based feed that is suitable for those prone to laminitis. The alfalfa and chaff ensures increased chewing time, which is beneficial for horses on a restricted diet and can help to maintain a healthy digestive system. It contains no added sugars, molasses or cereal grains and has an extremely low digestible energy. It contains herbs for palatability, pre- and probiotics, and linseed, which is a good source of omega-3. Suitable for horses with intolerances to cereal grains or molasses.

Dodson & Horrell Safe & Sound

Bag weight: 18kg | RRP: £17.66 |

Energy: 8.7MJ/kg

Sugar: 5%

Starch 5.8%

This fibre-based feed is formulated specifically for horses prone to laminitis. It contains blended herbs, added biotin for hoof support and antioxidants to support the body’s ability to fight against free radical damage.

TopSpec AntiLam

Bag weight: 15kg | RRP: £34.75 |

Energy: 9MJ/kg

Starch 6.5%

This balancer is designed to provide nutritional support for those prone to laminitis. The formula combines several supplements with a high fibre, very low-calorie carrier to make it palatable. It can also be used as part of a calorie-controlled diet when weight loss is required.

Spillers Happy Hoof

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £19.99 |

Energy: 8.8MJ/kg

Sugar: 4%

Starch 1.5%

This high fibre feed is suitable for horses prone to laminitis as it will produce a low insulin response – and being low calorie it is also ideal for good-doers, natives and those in light work. It can be fed on its own, alongside a balancer or as a hay replacer. The blend includes short chopped alfalfa and straw to extend eating time, contains biotin to support hoof health, and a full range of added vitamins and minerals to provide a balanced diet.

Spillers Happy Hoof Molasses Free

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £18.99 |

Energy: 8.8MJ/kg

Sugar: 1.25%

Starch 1.5%

This product is the same as Happy Hoof (above), providing all the same nutrients, but without the molasses coating, which lowers the sugar content from 4% to just 1.25%.

Dengie Hi-Fi Lite

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £14.95 | Laminitis Trust Approved: Yes |

Energy: 7.5MJ/kg

Sugar: 7%

Starch 1.5%

This is a high-fibre, low-calorie blend of cereal straw and alfalfa with a light molasses coating. It’s described as ideal for horses in light work, who maintain their weight with ease or are prone to laminitis. It contains just 7.5MJ/kg DE and can be fed as a total or partial hay replacer to keep stabled good-doers occupied for longer, extending chew time and saliva production, which is beneficial for digestive health.

Baileys No.14 Lo-Cal Balancer

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £32 |

Sugar: 5.5%

Starch 6%

This balancer provides essential nutrients without the calories associated with a mix or cube. It contains quality protein to provide the building blocks for muscle, skin and hoof and help maintain topline and tissue integrity, as well as a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals, including biotin and antioxidants. It also has Digest Plus prebiotic and a probiotic yeast to support gut health.

Allen & Page Fast Fibre

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: From £12.54 |

Energy: 8MJ/kg

Sugar: 2.5%

Starch 5%

This feed is ideal for good-doers and those who tend to be excitable even on low energy feeds, and is suitable for those prone to laminitis. It soaks in 60 seconds, so is particularly useful for horses with dental problems as it can be used as a partial hay replacer. It’s balanced with vitamins and minerals, so if it’s fed in the recommended quantities, it delivers everything your horse needs. It also contains prebiotics for digestion, as well as linseed, which is a good source of omega-3. It is suitable for horses with intolerances to barley, alfalfa or molasses.

Dengie Hi-Fi Molasses Free

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £17.45 |

Energy: 8.5MJ/kg

Sugar: 2.5%

Starch 1.5%

Described as ideal for horses who maintain their weight with ease or those prone to laminitis, this is a blend of alfalfa and high-quality soft cereal straw. It also includes mint, fenugreek and alfalfa pellets to tempt fussy eaters, and has a light rapeseed oil coating that provides slow-release energy and coat shine. It’s naturally low in starch and sugar – and contains approximately one fifth of the sugar found in average hay. It can be used as a partial forage replaces and is free from molasses and preservatives.

Baileys No.19 Performance Balancer

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: £34 |

Sugar: 6.5%

Starch 6%

This balancer supplies the additional nutrients that are required by an increased workload without the unwanted calories. It helps build and maintain muscle and topline, while a full balance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants support healthy hoof growth, metabolism and recovery. The low starch and sugar levels also make it suitable for those with elevated nutrient requirements (not calories) and prone to laminitis.

Allen & Page Veteran Light

Bag weight: 20kg | RRP: From £14.50 |

Energy: 8MJ/kg

Sugar: 3%

Starch 5.5%

Veteran Light provides all the nutrition required by older horses but with low calories, which makes it ideal for those who hold weight well. It is high in fibre and low in starch and sugar, making it suitable for horses prone to laminitis. It soaks in less than 60 seconds, which means it’s easy for older horses to chew. The feed is balanced with vitamins and minerals, has elevated levels of vitamin C and E, and includes linseed, which is a good source of omega-3. It’s suitable for horses with intolerances to barley, molasses, alfalfa or soya.

Dodson & Horrell Go Lite Balancer

Sizes: 15kg | RRP: £20.88 |

Energy: 8.5MJ/kg

Sugar: 4%

Starch 8.5%

This low-calorie balancer is suitable for horses in need of a calorie-controlled diet and those prone to laminitis. It contains an effective level of biotin, zinc and methionine for hoof strength and growth, as well as natural antioxidants to support overall health, and protected yeast to support a healthy hindgut and nutrient uptake.

