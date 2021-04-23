



If you’re looking to create the best plaits at the show ground, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve rounded up the best plaiting sprays and gels to help you avoid stray hairs and keep your plaits tidy. A good plaiting spray will provide the perfect grip to make plaiting easier without leaving the hair tacky or greasy. Most can be applied to wet or dry manes, will add volume and shine as well as saving you valuable time, too.

Once you’ve added plaiting spray or gel, coat shine spray and mane and tail detangler to your grooming kit, you’re ready to head to the show.

Here’s a selection of the best plaiting sprays to try…

Hy Equestrian Magic Hold plaiting spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £12.50 |

A time-saving formula that every horse owner needs – quick, perfect plaits in no time at all. This formulation leaves a non-greasy finish, whilst giving extra grip for plaiting, making it an easier job. Can be used with either a damp or dry mane and combs out easily after use.

Leovet 5-Star braiding gel

Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £10.49 |

5 Star Braiding gel helps plaits stay in place for longer whilst caring for the mane. Specially developed to detangle long hairs, giving the mane better body and more hold for braiding without stickiness. Rub a small amount in the mane before plaiting to encourage grip. Silicone free

NAF Plait It Up spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £10.99 |

This spray helps to keep the wisps and strays at bay for perfect show-stopping plaits every time.

Nettex Plaiting Spray

Sizes: 200ml | RRP: £8.26 |

This formula gives the perfect grip to make plaiting manes and tails easier, which makes plaiting quick and easy without damaging the hair. It doesn’t dry out or split the hairs, just simply brushes out easily after plaits are removed leaving hair soft and manageable. If someone has recommended you Lynn Russell Quick Plait, this is the product they mean.

Shapley’s Mane Mousse

Sizes: 14oz | RRP: £16.44 |

This mousse will really help to save you time. It gives you more control without being sticky, allowing you to grip the hair easily. It helps to keep plaits tight and neat, with stray hairs at a minimum even in humid or windy weather. This product can also be used to train manes over and keep long unplaited manes and tails in place. It can be applied to wet or dry hair and will add volume and shine to hair. It can also be used on feathered legs to create fullness.

Supreme Products Easy Plait

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | RRP: £13.55 for 500ml |

Keep plaits looking neat and pristine with this spray, even when plaiting up the night before or when doing back-to-back competitions. It’s quick and easy, non-tacky and non-greasy, and can be used on wet or dry hair. It can also be used on the tail to help aid grip when pulling.

