Crate training is nowadays seen as a normal part of a puppy’s upbringing, recommended by many reputable dog trainers. The best crates for puppies offer a safe space for them to retreat when tired or overwhelmed, and can also be a useful tool in teaching puppy toilet training, or ensuring they don’t cause destruction in the home when left unattended for short periods.

There are several safety benefits of a crate. If your dog has suffered an injury, you can restrict his movement so that the injury can heal effectively – like box-rest for horses. If there is a fire in the home, it is easier to rescue a dog from a crate than chasing a panicking dog around the house. And if you are unsure if your pets get along with each other, it is useful to separate them when needed.

It’s important that you know hoe to crate-train your puppy effectively so that he sees the crate as a safe den environment. Crate training is helpful for setting boundaries, and if done in the correct manner (never for punishment), should ensure your dog enjoys being in his crate and sees it as a positive place.

In terms of selecting the most suitable crate for your puppy, there are two schools of thought. Some believe that a large crate will be daunting for a small pup and he may be more likely to soil his crate, while others – particularly if they intend to keep using the crate when the puppy is fully grown – will prefer to get a crate that he can grow into. He must be able to turn around and stand up without needing to crouch. And as puppies grow fast err on the larger size. Either way, puppies don’t need specific puppy crates in the same way that they require special food for young dogs. A crate is a crate, and a Great Dane puppy will require a larger crate than a fully grown Chihuahua – and many other of the smallest dog breeds.

The material is a consideration too. Metal crates are more robust and are commonly used in the home. They can be covered with a blanket if you want to give the dog a sense of security and a den-like feel. The best soft crates are not as durable, can be more easily chewed and so are less suitable for puppies. However, they are more transportable, so if you need one for an overnight stay with friends, this is a handy item to have.

The best crates for puppies

Lords & Labradors Deluxe Metal Dog Crate

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colours: Gold, silver, black | RRP: From £59.99 |

This heavy-duty crate features thicker bars than standard which give it a quality feel. It is made from 100% pet-safe galvanised steel for durability and strength.

Two easy openings with heavy-duty latches ensure easy access for your puppy. The tray is removable making it straightforward to clean.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

BingoPaw Wooden Dog Crate

Sizes: M–XL | Colour: Black or white | RRP: From £129.99 |

This is a clever idea in that you can merge two or three crates together to make a larger one, which is handy if you want to upsize your puppy’s crate area as he grows.

There are three openings (which means you can place it against any wall without worrying where the door will open), a removable tray and the crate is made from heavy metal wires for strength and durability.

The top is a solid MDF board with wood grain, which made a handy surface as a piece of furniture.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

PawHut Dog Crate Furniture

Sizes: S–XL | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £65.99 |

This is a stylish crate fused with a side table, doubling up as a useful piece of furniture. The smallest size has just a single window at the front, while the larger sizes have a double window. There are also windows on both sides.

It is made from strong and durable engineered wood, with steel wire windows. The doors are magnetic with locks.

It has an elevated base to prevent moisture seeping through.

A cosy crate but best suited to taller pups as really tiny ones might not be able to see out of the window.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or diy.com

FurDreams Dog Crate

Sizes: S–XXL | Colour: Black | RRP: From £28.99 |

Made from a tough metal and with a non-chew, removable base tray for each cleaning.

It features a carry-handle so that you can move it easily when needed. Or it folds up to a compact shape for storage.

The doors have sliding mechanisms to prevent Houdini-pups escaping.

This is a great crate at a very competitive price, which does the job perfectly.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Petsfit Fabric Dog Crate

Sizes: S–XXL | Colour: Black, grey or brown | RRP: From £62.99 |

Not everyone – humans or canines – likes the look of a metal crate, so this is a good alternative for those who like the softer touch.

It is made of fabric, with reinforced stitching, and features a thickened plush mat. For good ventilation, there are three mesh doors, which can be rolled up and opened fully if you prefer.

It can be folded flat, so it works well as a portable option, too.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Irish Ohyama Dog Crate Transport Box

Sizes: S–L | Colours: Blue/silver or black/orange | RRP: From £53.99 |

If it’s a travelling crate you’re after, rather than a permanent one in the home, this is a convenient portable crate which is made of sturdy plastic yet folds up easily to store while not in use.

It features two locking clips, and is designed to be well-ventilated for comfort during a journey.

For puppies, it’s also a great option for when you take him out and about, and he needs a rest from over-stimulation.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk