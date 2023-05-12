



The best breastplates for horses fit well and allow your horse to move freely without restriction, while preventing your saddle from slipping backwards. Some styles feature padded areas and elasticated sections, while others have sheepskin in some areas that at higher risk of rubbing. Most come with a detachable running martingale as standard.

When choosing a new breastplate, it’s a good idea to find one that matches the colour of your bridle – leather and fittings if you can. Some brands make coordinating leatherwork ranges for a perfect match, but this isn’t essential – and you may prefer features on another breastplate. There are then a number of breastplate types to choose from, of which five-point and three-point are the most popular.

Types of breastplate

Five-point breastplates are secured to your tack at five points – the D-rings, girth straps and girth under the belly. These breastplates can be adjusted quite precisely and are designed to distribute pressure over a greater area. They often feature elasticated sections for extra give, and sheepskin padding at potential pressure points to prevent rubbing.

are secured to your tack at five points – the D-rings, girth straps and girth under the belly. These breastplates can be adjusted quite precisely and are designed to distribute pressure over a greater area. They often feature elasticated sections for extra give, and sheepskin padding at potential pressure points to prevent rubbing. Three-point breastplates are also known as hunter breastplates and attach at three points – the D-rings and at the girth under the belly.

are also known as hunter breastplates and attach at three points – the D-rings and at the girth under the belly. Breast collars have a single leather or elasticated strap that runs horizontally across the horse’s chest, attaching to the girth straps on each side. It also has a thinner strap over the neck. Breast girths (sometimes known as showjumping breastplates) are similar and are usually elasticated, but do not have a strap over the neck. Some brands use the terms interchangeably.

We’ve rounded up a selection of five-point breastplates, three-point breastplates and breast collars you can get your hands on today below.



Five-point breastplates

Shires Salisbury 5-Point Breastplate

Colours: Black, Havana or Australian nut | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £89.99 |

This breastplate has padded leatherwork with stitch detailing, plus sheepskin pressure pads that can be removed for cleaning and replaced if necessary. It also features a detachable running martingale attachment and has elastic inserts. Replacement sheepskin pads available separately.

Black and Havana options have stainless steel fittings, while the Australian Nut has brass.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

Mark Todd 5-Point Breastplate

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £134.98 |

Made from soft leather with stainless steel buckles, this breastplate has an adjustable running martingale attachment and sheepskin shoulder pads with elastic inserts that ensure comfort and pressure distribution. The top strap fastens with a trigger clip, while the lower strap has a loop for the girth strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Shires Velociti Rapida Ergonomic Breastplate

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £89.99 |

This breastplate has cushioned leather sections at the wither and shoulders, and is adjustable on both sides of the neck strap, at the shoulder and all attachment points. It has a removable running martingale attachment, and attaches to the D-rings with clips and has a stretch insert to buffer against shocks.

Finished with self-coloured thread and stainless steel harness buckles.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk

Whitaker Valencia 5-Point Breastplate

Colours: Black, light Havana or tan | Sizes: Full | RRP: £137.50 |

This breastplate has sheepskin pressure pads and elasticated webbing sections at the shoulders. It’s finished with brass fittings and has a fixed running martingale.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk



Three-point breastplates

Horseware Rambo Micklem Breastplate

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, small, standard or large | RRP: £125.95 |

This three-point breastplate can be adjusted at each side of the neck and at the girth, and has a detachable martingale attachment. It also features an additional removable safety strap that clips on across the withers for the rider to hold if necessary.

It has top clips that attach to D-rings or attachments for the stirrup bars, which give a safer and more secure attachment point without damaging the saddle.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Collegiate Hunter Breastplate IV

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Cob, full or warmblood | RRP: £99.99 |

This hunter-style breastplate comes with a removable running martingale attachment. It is finished with stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

LeMieux Breastplate With D-Ring Attachment

Colours: Black/silver or Havana/brass | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £99.95 |

This breastplate has a simple design but lots of room for adjustment. The adjustable top piece is padded with gel at the wither, the neck straps are elasticated, and there is further padding behind the connector on the chest. It attaches to the D-rings with clips.

It has a removable and adjustable running martingale attachment, which has handy clips so it can be attached to the reins without undoing them. The black leatherwork has silver fittings, while the Havana has brass.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

Shires Salisbury 3-Point Breastplate

Colours: Black or Australian nut | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £46.99 |

This breastplate has stitching detail that coordinates with the rest of the Salisbury range, but can be paired with all tack. It’s adjustable on both sides and is complete with a removable running martingale attachment. It is padded at the wither and the shoulder straps have elastic inserts to allow some give.

Black and Havana options have stainless steel fittings, while the Australian Nut has brass.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Mark Todd 3-Point Elasticated Breastplate

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Full | RRP: £99.98 |

Manufactured in soft leather with brass fittings, this breastplate has elastic inserts to allow freedom of movement, while clip fastenings allow for quick and easy attachment or removal. It is complete with a removable running martingale attachment, girth clip and elasticated extension loops that can be fixed to the D-rings if required.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Rhinegold V-Check Elasticated Breastplate

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Cob or full | RRP: £59.95 |

This breastplate has an elasticated section and padded chest for additional comfort, and a detachable running martingale with fully adjustable straps. It is finished with stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com



Breast collars

Mark Todd Elasticated Breast Girth

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: Full | RRP: £89.98 |

Made from soft leather, this breast girth is fully adjustable and features contrast stitching and stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Shires Velociti Gara Elastic Breast Girth

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: One size | RRP: £26.99 |

Previously the Blenheim breast girth, this breastplate is made of strong elastic webbing and has stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Elastic Breast Girth

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: One size | RRP: £27.99 |

Made of strong elastic webbing, this breast girth has stainless steel fittings.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

