If you’ve been thinking about buying a new pair of wellies this winter, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Aigles – and we’ve seen plenty of styles discounted for Amazon Prime Day (7–8 October). I’ve tested countless pairs of wellies over the years, but if you asked me for my absolute favourite brand – one I’d spend my own money on – Aigle would be my first recommendation every time.
The specific discounts range with style and size, but there’s something for all – men, women and children. Here are links to the biggest discounts, but there are more to be found in the live widget at the end of this page.
Amazon Prime Aigle discounts
Aigle Parcours 2 Iso Vario | Save 41% at Amazon
Was £196.19 Now £115.78
These are the boots I wear day-to-day at the yard, but with an added neoprene lining, so perfect if you get cold feet in the winter.
Aigle Parcours 2 Vario | Save 27% at Amazon
Was £120 Now £87.95
While these boots say “was £120” if you bought them off Aigle direct they’d be £160, so this deal is better than it looks.
Aigle Unisex Kids Lolly Pop Fur Rain Boot| Up to 64% off at Amazon
Was £42.69 Now £15.53
These classic children’s wellington boots are perfect for anything from puddle splashing to jobs on the yard. Their faux fur lining insures maximum cosiness.
Why I love Aigle wellies
I’ve had two pairs of Aigles in my lifetime, and each has lasted me years – and lasted well! They are not cheap (RRPs starting at around £140 for the most basic pairs, all the way to £300), but if you spend all day outside on your feet you’ll soon notice how comfortable they are compared to competitors.
The Parcours (which are the range I’d really recommend to equestrians) were designed with hunting on foot in mind, so perfect for anyone who is outdoors and walking a lot. They are full of features that make them “anti-fatiguing”, which means more comfortable for longer.
Insulation – if you want insulated wellies, look for “ISO” in the name (for example, Aigle Parcours 2 ISO) as this is what shows they’ve got a neoprene lining as opposed to jersey or leather.
Wide calves – if you like adjustable wellington styles to accommodate wider calves or waterproof trousers, look for “Vario” or “VAR” ( for example, Aigle Parcours 2 Vario) as these all have adjustable side gussets.
On a final note, today is the last official day of Amazon Prime discounts, and with the next sales not until Black Friday (28 November), now is the perfect time to purchase if you’re looking to get maximum winter wear.
