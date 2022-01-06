The Horse & Hound Podcast 84: Olympic gold medallist Ben Maher





In our 84th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Veredus and their UK distributor Zebra, we bring you our final of three festive specials, and H&H's Jennifer Donald talks to Olympic gold medallist, Ben Maher (pictured), who talks about the horses that have shaped his outstanding career.

In our 84th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we bring you our final of three festive specials, and H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to Olympic gold medallist, Ben Maher (pictured), who talks about the horses that have shaped his outstanding career.

“My family weren’t horse people at all – mum rode a little bit as a hobby at weekends – and I got a Shetland pony called Dougal, who my sister and I played around on and it all grew from there” – Ben Maher on the pony who started his love affair with horses

H&H Plus podcast: episode 84

