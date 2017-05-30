Farewell to cold hands — and other reasons we couldn’t be happier that summer is here

Summer is finally here (for the moment) and with it comes the light, warmth and much more besides. This is what we've all been waiting for...
1. The light
It’s simple, but light is something we all crave during those dark winter months when fitting in your horses in just a matter of hours while it is light is pretty much impossible. Not only does this mean you now have plenty of time to ride before or after work, but it also means that failing to include a brief visit to the pub mid-hack would be a crime.
2. Less mucking out
You can now chuck your horses out in the field 24/7, guilt-free, knowing that they are unlikely to get either cold or wet. And of course this means no mucking out (*cheers*). Ok, so it means you now have to traipse around your horse’s field poo-picking more than you would like to. But remember that you are saving a small fortune on bedding too. Every cloud…
3. Farewell to cold hands
Goodbye woolly gloves — your hands are al-fresco and it feels great. Dexterity is restored now that you don’t have to try and complete horsey tasks with thick gloves which if removed will inevitably mean your fingers fall off with frostbite.
4. Tan (lines)
Riding and completing horsey chores are now your prime opportunity to top up your tan. Sadly your riding hat and t-shirts mean that your forehead will remain white and your upper-half will rival that of the local farmer, but it still counts. And for goodness sake, riding in shorts will never be ok. Not only do you look ridiculous, but the ensuing pain will always be too much to bear.
5. Fewer rugs
Now that your horse no longer requires 10 zillion rugs to keep him warm, you can wave goodbye to the daily grind of removing and replacing them. At most you will have to contest with a fly sheet and as a result you can welcome back about 15 minutes of your day that you had lost during the winter months.
6. Au revoir mud
You can put your wellies into storage for a few weeks. Mud is no more and hallelujah. You will no longer need to adopt your very own long-jump technique in the gateways of fields and you can wave goodbye to the fun daily competition of thawing out the hose in order to wash off muddy hooves.
Continued below…
Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…
Laminitis in horses: recognising the signs
Contrary to myth, laminitis occurs all year-round and…
Do you have a homemade fly spray recipe that you swear by?
Sometimes it's our own secret recipes that work…
7. Gleaming coats
After months of clipping and moulting you can finally stand back and admire the sheer beauty of your horse’s shiny coat. Marvellous.
8. So long snow/frost/ice
Any one of these elements can cause a number of conundrums. Whether it’s clearing snow for hours just to create a path to get your horse out of its stable (only for it to snow again 10 minutes later), being unable to hack due to frosty roads or the daily argument with the frozen tap. You can now paise the weather gods and forget about these problems for a while.
9. Hello ice cream
While competing you are now faced with a problem: burger or ice cream? Obviously it would be rude not to go for the ice cream while it is so warm, and they’re much healthier, right?
Are you happy summer is here? If so tell us what you’d add to our list below…