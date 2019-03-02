21 things horsey people are really looking forward to this summer

The surprise February sunshine gave us equestrians all the feels as we caught a tantalising glimpse of what is to come when summer actually hits.

Here are 21 things we have to look forward to during the summer…

1. Riding after work

The number one thing we are excited about is being able to clock off and go out for a leisurely hack, hit a schooling session or get a lesson in during daylight hours.

2. Turning out without rugs…

We love being able to watch our pals enjoy a naked frolic around in the sunshine.

3. … and not having to hose legs when we bring them back in

A quick brush over with a curry comb will suffice.

4. Less hay or haylage

Lots of spring grass means many horses can look well on less forage. A winner for the wallet.

5. Lots of competitions

You’ve probably already started planning your season and whatever your discipline, there are sure to be a host of shows and events you’re getting giddy to attend, either as a spectator or a competitor.

6. County shows

Want to entertain all the family and get your dose of superb horsey action? Visit your local county show.

7. Food tents at county shows

Places of dreams.

8. Beer tents at county shows

As above.

9. Cross-country courses

That place you drive past in winter and it’s always closed due to wet ground is now open for you to explore and enjoy.

10. Championship fixtures

Summer horses are made in the winter, and this is your chance to really shine and show off your hard work.

11. Glossy coats

My horse is shining like a new penny and I haven’t even groomed him.

12. Riding club shows start again

Your local riding club will be a hub of activity once summer arrives.

13. The occasional rain storm

While we love the sunshine, the odd bout of rain certainly makes the grass grow and softens up the hard ground. It’s sometimes a welcome sight during a heatwave.

14. Bargain winter rugs

Top tip? Make sure you check out the summer sales for discount winter rugs for next season. Organisation is key.

15. Wearing riding boots on the yard

You can temporarily pack your wellies away.

16. Meeting up with friends, horsey and non-horsey

More daylight hours means more time to do normal human things, which might not involve horses (whatever they are).

17. Hacks in the sunshine

The best head space a girl or guy can get.

18. A tidier yard

Less wind to blow leaves, hay and shavings everywhere and less water to flood.

19. Foals

Watching baby horses play in the fields never gets old.

20. T-shirts

As with the wellies, you can pack your winter coat away for a while (but leave it within easy reach as you never know with our great British weather…)

21. Summer event coverage

Keep up with the pages of H&H for all the action from across the country.

