How to watch Royal Ascot 2017 on TV

Flat racing fans need to tune into ITV to follow the live action at Royal Ascot this year. With more than 27 hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel, ITV Racing will be covering the most glamorous event in flat racing for the first time, including six races on each of the five days.

Ed Chamberlin and co-presenter Francesca Cumani host the live TV coverage which runs from 1.30pm to 6pm each day from Tuesday 20 June to Saturday 24 June.

In addition one hour editions of The Opening Show, presented by Oli Bell, will air at 10am from Tuesday to Friday on ITV4 and at 9.25am on ITV on Saturday to preview each day’s action.

ITV Racing’s coverage will go behind the scenes at the course, featuring interviews with key figures ranging from stable staff, trainers and owners to jockeys and racing legends, as well as sampling the atmosphere in the grandstands at what for many is the social event of the season, with pundits bringing expert insight into the challenge the course presents.

Joining Ed and Francesca for expert analysis are Sir AP McCoy, Jason Weaver, Hayley Turner and special guest Johnny Murtagh, with on-course reporting from Oli Bell. Brian Gleeson will provide an Irish angle on the action, while Matt Chapman will have the latest betting news.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl joins the team for the Royal Ascot, with Charlotte Hawkins and Mark Heyes providing an insight into fashion. Lucy Verasamy will provide weather forecasts, and Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson will be in the commentary box.

Former ITV Racing presenter Brough Scott will also bring his unique perspective to the action.

What’s on when

The feature race on day one is the St James’s Palace Stakes where the 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill is likely to be a warm favourite to follow up his win at Newmarket.

Wednesday’s feature race is the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes where some of the greats of the sport such as Bosra Sham, Dubai Millennium and Ouija Board have tasted glory in previous years.

The highlight of day three, and for many of the week, is the Gold Cup – run over a stamina-sapping two-and-a-half-miles, Aidan O’Brien has dominated the race in recent years. He is hoping to win the race again with Order Of St George who won the race 12 months ago.

The fillies take centre stage in Friday’s highlight, the Coronation Stakes, and many will expect Winter to complete a historic treble as she bids to follow up her wins in the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The sprinters take centre stage in Saturday’s highlight, the Diamond Jubilee, where the fastest horses in the world line up over the straight six furlongs. International challengers love the test of Royal Ascot and it was in this race five years ago that Australian superstar Black Caviar registered one of her most famous wins.

ITV’s live coverage will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online.

The ITV Racing Twitter account will feature clips during each of the channel’s broadcasts, and the ITV Racing Facebook page will feature a Facebook Live broadcast to preview the five festival days with Oli Bell and guests.

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s full report from Royal Ascot, on sale Thursday 29 June