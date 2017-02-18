7 retrained racehorses who are ready to compete

If you fancy retraining a racehorse take a look at our selection of potential RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) contenders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Superstar competition prospect’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Joey’ is currently competing in riding club unaffiliated competitions with potential to affiliate in any sphere with a little more work. He has competed in dressage and showjumping with an athletic, scopey jump. He has cross-country schooled and hunted in a previous home. He works well on the flat with three smart paces and is eligible for RoR. Hacks alone and in company, is excellent to handle and good to do in all ways.”

View the advert

2. ‘Tremendous scope’

Height: 17.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This gentle giant goes nicely on the flat and jumps superbly both showjumping and across country. He is good to hack, is snaffle mouthed, is anyone’s ride and is the yard favourite. He has clean legs and is easy to do in every way. He will excel in any sphere and has no vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘Huge scope to progress’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: Six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is a lovely safe, forward ride. He has hunted, done fun rides, cross-country schooled and hacks alone and isn’t strong in company. He is bombproof in traffic and is green on the flat but has scope to progress. He is easy and kind to handle in all ways.”

View the advert

4. ‘Talented all-rounder’

Article continues below...

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has done everything asked of him with very little fuss. He was bought out of training and has been retrained slowly, competing at a variety of unaffiliated competitions, plus BE90s and NSEA championships. He has also shown in RoR classes and always comes home in the rosettes. He has clean limbs and no vices.”

View the advert

5. ‘Great attitude towards work’

Height: 16hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Barton Blount’ was bought as a project from the Brightwell sales and is eligible for RoR classes. He has good, rhythmical paces and in his first season he has completed two BE90 and two BE100s, proving to be bold cross-country and improving each time. Bart is a pleasure to have on the yard — he has a great temperament, is good to clip, box, shoe and good in traffic alone or in company. He is sound, fit and ready for a competent rider to go out and have some fun on.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has lovely paces and is always placed in the top three in unaffiliated dressage. He has also competed at novice level in affiliated dressage competitions. He loves to jump and is very fast and fun — he is happy jumping around British Novice and Discovery tracks. He enjoys cross-country and is happy with water, ditches and other spooky fences. He is also eligible for RoR classes. He hacks alone and in company and is easy to handle. No vices.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

Article continues below...

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk