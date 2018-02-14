9 equestrian audiobooks you can listen to on the go

No time to sit down with good book? Then this selection of equestrian-themed audiobooks maybe just the answer as you can listen to them while you work

As equestrians our lives are often busy and hectic, so we rarely get the time to sit down with a good book, which is why we think this selection of audiobooks are a great investment. You can listen to them in the car, in the horsebox, around the yard etc.

When buying audiobooks there are a few different options available: either you buy it on a CD, or as a one-off audiobook or as part of an Audible membership, which is an Amazon subscription that allows you access to 200,000+ audiobooks. Learn more about Audible >>



Written and read by Clare Balding, this book is about a girl called Charlie and her reluctant racehorse, Noble Warrior, who had won the Derby and saved her family from financial ruin. But drama soon returns to Folly Farm when thieves break into the farmyard in the dead of night and kidnap Noble Warrior! With the police baffled and no trace of the prizewinning thoroughbred to be found, Charlie launches her own investigation….

When Monty Roberts was 13 years old when he went off on his own to the deserts of Nevada to watch mustangs in the wild. What he learned about their methods of communication changed his life forever. This book reveals his deep love and understanding of horses.

With a showjumping career spanning more than 40 years, Nick Skelton’s fame transcends the equestrian world following his fairytale Olympic individual gold medal in Rio. No other rider has won so many major competitions on so many different horses, and he is as popular at Olympia and Hickstead as he is at Aachen, Geneva, Paris and Spruce Meadows.

In his own words, Frankie Dettori charts his rise from stable lad to champion jockey, revealing the endless hours of hard work, the fun along the way, and his determination to succeed against the odds. His book relives his nine Classic winners in the UK and features his notable victories at the St Leger, The Breeder’s Cup Mile, the Arc de Triomphe, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, and, memorably, his seven winners on the same card at Ascot in 1996. We also discover the secrets of his successful partnerships with trainers like Luca Cumani and John Gosden, and owners such as Sheikh Mohammed of the Goldolphin organisation. This is also a human interest story. Frankie talks openly about using drugs to keep his weight down, his celebrity role as team captain on ‘A Question of Sport’, his rich and varied lifestyle outside of racing, and of the moment when he almost lost his life following a plane crash.

When Elvis Presley decided he wanted to buy a horse in 1966, he didn’t want just any horse. “He wanted a Golden Palomino,” Priscilla Presley remembers. “He would get up at 3:00 in the morning, go to certain farms and ranches and say, ‘Do you have a Golden Palomino for sale?’ People would say, ‘That was Elvis Presley!’” Elvis’s love of horses drove him to find the golden palomino that would become his beloved companion, Rising Sun, and to fill Graceland’s stables and Circle G Ranch with horses for family and friends to ride. In the first-ever audiobook dedicated to Elvis’ equestrian side, horse lovers Kimberly Gatto and Victoria Racimo share rare stories and interviews that shed light on the beautiful, quiet life the King lived when he was with his horses.

Dick Francis was one of the most successful post-war National Hunt jockeys and after retiring from the saddle he wrote more than 43 bestselling novels and still remains on the of the greatest thriller writers of all time. This book is about a man called Tim Ekaterin who has a lot of money. Unfortunately, it is other people’s and it is his job to invest it wisely, or get fired. He takes a big risk and uses £5 million to stud a champion racing stallion. When the resulting foals have birth defects, Tim is worried and decides that there may be something else going on at the stables. His suspicions are confirmed when one of those helping with the horses is murdered and so Tim puts himself in danger’s path to discover the truth…

Jilly Cooper is most famous for writing saucy equestrian novels, known as the Rutshire Chronicals. This book is the latest of these and features a whirlwind of parties, hairdos and horses with one of fiction’s most lusted-after characters, Rupert Campbell-Black.

Laura Hillenbrand is the author of the number-one bestseller Seabiscuit, which won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award. It was made into a major international film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. She lives in Washington, D.C.

Joey was the last working horse on the farm, and the apple of Grandpa’s eye. In War Horse, Joey was sent away from the farm to be a warhorse in World War I. Grandpa had joined the cavalry in order to find, and fight, with Joey. Farm Boy brings us forward 50 years, with Grandpa not only telling his grandson Joey’s story, but also a ‘shameful secret’ which he has held for years – that he never learned to read and write. The story is set in Iddesleigh in Devon and lovingly evokes the bonds between farm and farmer; grandson and grandfather. The spirit of rural life is superbly captured in Michael Morpurgo’s writing.

