Find out what time Britain’s showjumpers will start at the Olympics today – start list released for team qualifier





The order of go has been released for the showjumping team qualifier at the Tokyo Games, so we can calculate the approximate Olympic showjumping times for the British team and others later today.

Nineteen teams will take part in the qualifier tonight, which starts at 7pm local time (11am British time). Each team has three riders and they jump in team rotations, so the first rider from each team, then the second rider from each team, then the third.

Britain is 14th in the team order, so Team GB’s first rider is the 14th person into the arena.

The top 10 teams from tonight’s qualifier will qualify for tomorrow night’s team final, where they will start on a zero score.

There are no exact times issued for the showjumping at the Olympics, so the times below are approximate, calculated at 2min 30sec per round, with 10min for the break in the middle of the class when the arena is rolled.

What are the Olympic showjumping times for the British riders in tonight’s team qualifier?

Holly Smith and Denver: 14th to go, approximately 7.32pm local time (11.32am British time)

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: 33rd to go (after the drag break), approximately 8.30pm local time (12.30pm British time)

Ben Maher and Explosion W: 52nd to go (after drag break), approximately 9.17pm local time (1.17pm British time)

What time will we know if Britain has qualified for the final?

The session is scheduled to finish at 10.05pm local time (2.05pm British time), though according to our calculations it could be done soon after 9.30pm local time (1.30pm British time) – it depends exactly how long each round takes. The results should be pretty much instant once the session has finished.

Where can I find the full start list for tonight?

