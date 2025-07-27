



Alice Homer and 2024 Culford Lodge Commodities small hunter champion Tidy Town (Guinness) successfully defended the top spot – and landed the Jackson Fine Homes Ltd BSPS supreme intermediate at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

“The pressure is unreal,” said Alice, 23. “Because he’s my own I try not to feel the pressure, but because he won here last year, I really wanted him to do it again. I think this year means more because I never would have believed he’d do it twice.

Guinness certainly looked the champion in the International Arena. He delivered a blistering gallop and commanded attention with effortless presence.

“He’s so special. There is something so spectacular about him in that international ring; he just comes alive, pricks his ears and says ‘This is my moment”,” Alice said. “The ride judge said it was the best ride she’d ever been given; she rode him beautifully as she did every horse, it was a pleasure to have her ride my horse.”

The pair weren’t given a moment to dwell or celebrate, though, as they quite literally needed to trot straight from the International Arena to the Irish Horse Board ring to contest the Jackson Fine Homes Ltd BSPS intermediate show hunter final.

Ever the professionals, the pair gave a sublime show to land the class, then delivered a masterclass in the championship to claim the supreme intermediate title.

“I’m completely over whelmed; I’ve not even processed the smalls and then we were straight up to this ring,” Alice said. “The adrenaline is so high in the international ring when we won the championship and then he trotted down here for the intermediates – he’s the ultimate professional. He never loses his sparkle; he’s just a true showman.”

Guinness was bought as a foal by Alice’s grandfather, David Tatlow. But as he didn’t grow tall enough for the weights, it was decided he should be sold, which is when Alice stepped in to claim him.

Guinness is a versatile little horse, as he also contests workers with Alice, and the pair are already bound for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“My ultimate aim would be to win the workers at HOYS; he’s been placed last few years on a pole, so I’d love to jump clear at the NEC and go for the win. It’s the last thing to tick off.”

Runner up in the smalls was a mare with very little mileage who surpassed all expectations. This was Morean Hamilton’s Annaghmore Huntress, who made the 8.5-hour trip south from Scotland well worthwhile for her producer and rider Kirstine Douglas.

“I’m delighted,” said Kirstine. “She’s only done two shows this season as I have another small, and this is just her second season. She was fourth here last year and now this; she was superb.”

Another Scottish duo, Susy Edwards and David Edwards’ Comberton Clarence, finished reserve in the supreme intermediates. The Caitlin Galbraith Roberts-produced 13-year-old topped the small show riding type class.

The large intermediate show riding type division was topped by Harriett Dennison with Shirely Dennison and Rachael Helliwell’s Kilvington Scoundrel eight-year-old reigning HOYS hack champion, Manhattan.

