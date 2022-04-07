



Liveryman Bruno Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Pros Lightweight

Easy to fit snap on blades

Useful carry case Cons The cord can be awkward

No adjustment to cutting length Manufacturer: Liveryman Price as reviewed: £199.00

Liveryman Bruno lightweight clipper and trimmer

My first impressions of the Liveryman Bruno clipper and trimmer when I unboxed it was that the handset was lightweight and the soft carry case, complete with clipper oil and a brush for cleaning, would be useful to keep everything neat and tidy.

They came fitted with the A5 1.6mm narrow blade, which is a clip on blade that doesn’t require tensioning, and was suitable for clipping tricky areas such as around the head and legs. They only weigh 400g and are easy to hold, but personally I prefer to use a cordless machine when clipping out legs and heads in particular, and found the 4.9m long mains cable did get in the way at times.

These clippers/trimmers also don’t have any option to adjust the length of the clip without switching blades. That said they did a good job and left a smart finish on a range of coats.

They are very quiet with low vibration and have two speed settings to choose from, making them ideal for horses that are nervous or uncomfortable with a larger, more powerful motor.

These are described by Liveryman as suitable to be used as either a clipper or a trimmer, by switching between the different width snap on A5 blades. I tested them as a trimmer with the narrower blades. And they can be used used with the Liveryman Black Beauty lithium ion battery pack (available for purchase separately) if you need to clip and don’t have main power, which is useful, although I didn’t have the opportunity to test them with the battery pack.

Verdict

The Liveryman Bruno clippers/trimmer are lightweight and leave a good finish when clipping tricking areas.

Who tested these clippers?

Lucie Holt is a professional groom based in Hertfordshire who specialises in all types of “equine hairdressing” through her horsehairdressing business. She has more than 15 years experience in clipping, plaiting and pre-show turnout, including using horse hair extensions to improve manes and tails for competition, film work and advertising photo shoots.

