KBF99 anti-bacterial body brush review

KBF99 anti-bacterial body brush Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 4/10 Manufacturer: KBF99 Price as reviewed: £17

All of the products in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The KBF99 anti-bacterial body brush has been proven to kill over 99% of bacteria and fungal conditions, as well as some viruses, and so helps to maintain bio-security measures. Available in five colours.

First impressions

I liked the idea of it being anti-bacterial, but I was sceptical that it would make a difference. I also loved the handle — it was comfy and fitted all hands.

Overview of performance

This brush is practical, good and cleans the horse the well. It was really comfortable to hold and use, as well as lasting well and being easy to keep clean. I can’t say I noticed any benefits of the anti-bacterial properties.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I think this product is functionally good, but quite expensive as I didn’t feel it would have much effect on bacteria.