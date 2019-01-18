Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Toggi’s official description:

The Toggi Agatha Ladies Sleeveless Stock shirt is our stunning new stock shirt, which is made from a beautiful lightweight, breathable fabric. Additional mesh panelling adds a sporty note and an elegantly pleated bib front and high gloss trims complete the sophisticated look.

Lisa’s first impressions:

I thought this shirt looked really good and had nice, unusual detailing.

Overview of performance?

The shirt fitted really well and I felt very stylish wearing it. It worked well with a stock, but also looked really great without one. But it doesn’t cover the shoulders and therefore can’t be worn without a jacket at competitions.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes:

I like how stylish this shirt is and how good it looks without a stock. I just would have liked capped sleeves too.