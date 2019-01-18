Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Stierna’s official description:

The Stierna Halo Top SS is a functional first base layer with high moisture transportation. The fabric contains bamboo charcoal, which has a natural anti-odour effect, and it also offers UV-protection and UPF+30. It is fitted with ergonomically cut lines and chafe-free seams.

Lisa’s first impressions:

This looked like a smart, practical shirt, but it was quite plain in design compared to the others on test.

Overview of performance:

This shirt proved lightweight, comfortable to wear and it kept me cool in hot weather. I liked that it had capped sleeves so can be worn without a jacket.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes:

I like that this shirt is smart enough to wear at shows, while keeping me really cool.