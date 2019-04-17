My LeMieux base layer review

Trending:

My LeMieux base layer: ‘a really good quality product’ 10/10

Welcome to our group test of winter show shirts. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.
My LeMieux base layer

Score

10/10
  • Performance:
    9/10
  • Style:
    10/10
  • Fit:
    10/10
  • Value:
    10/10

Manufacturer:

LeMieux

Price as reviewed:

£39.95

Official description

The My LeMieux base layer is a truly classic base layer for active riders that is designed to keep you warm and comfortable with sweat-wicking thermal fabric — whatever the season. The silky smooth anti-microbial material offers a stylish tailored fit and the ultra-soft seams with flat-lock stitching reduce chafing and unwanted pressure point. The 360° stretch fabrication allows greater mobility in any direction making the perfect clothing for riding and competing. The unique moisture-movement system of these garments actively takes sweat away from the skin and is designed to regulate body temperature and ensure optimum comfort. Ideal as a base layer or stand alone sports garment.

First impressions

It looked really smart and I loved the colour. It also felt of good quality.

Overview of performance

The base layer was warm and really comfortable. It fitted really well and each time I washed it it came out like new.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I love the design and the colour, and the quality was really great.

Verdict

*BEST VALUE* I would recommend this as it’s a really good quality product.