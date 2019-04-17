My LeMieux base layer review

My LeMieux base layer Score 10/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £39.95

Official description

The My LeMieux base layer is a truly classic base layer for active riders that is designed to keep you warm and comfortable with sweat-wicking thermal fabric — whatever the season. The silky smooth anti-microbial material offers a stylish tailored fit and the ultra-soft seams with flat-lock stitching reduce chafing and unwanted pressure point. The 360° stretch fabrication allows greater mobility in any direction making the perfect clothing for riding and competing. The unique moisture-movement system of these garments actively takes sweat away from the skin and is designed to regulate body temperature and ensure optimum comfort. Ideal as a base layer or stand alone sports garment.

First impressions

It looked really smart and I loved the colour. It also felt of good quality.

Overview of performance

The base layer was warm and really comfortable. It fitted really well and each time I washed it it came out like new.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I love the design and the colour, and the quality was really great.